As with Joe Biden’s mumblings, I needed translation help from my AI assistant:

The phrase "unburdened by what has been" is intentionally vague and can refer to any aspect of the past that might be considered a burden. This could include:

Past Mistakes or Failures: Learning from past errors but not letting them hinder future actions. Traditions and Norms: Not being restricted by outdated practices or conventional thinking. Historical Events: Moving forward without being constrained by historical grievances or conflicts. Personal or Collective Experiences: Letting go of negative past experiences to embrace new opportunities.

In essence, it means not allowing any negative aspects of the past—whether personal, societal, or historical—to limit or dictate what the future can hold. This can have both positive and negative implications:

Positive Implications

Innovation and Progress: Encouraging new ideas and solutions without being limited by past failures or conventional thinking. Hope and Optimism: Inspiring people to envision a better future and work towards it with renewed energy. Personal Growth: Allowing individuals to move beyond past traumas or mistakes and pursue new opportunities.

Negative Implications

Ignoring Lessons from History: Risk of repeating past mistakes by not learning from them. Disregarding Valuable Traditions: Losing beneficial cultural or societal practices that have stood the test of time. Overly Idealistic Thinking: Setting unrealistic expectations that may not be grounded in practical reality.

A question for my readers: If Kamala understands what she has been told to say, is she simply encouraging people to think positively, or is she suggesting that people should ignore lessons from history, disregard valuable traditions, and have expectations that are not grounded in practical reality?

