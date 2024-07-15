Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.

Private security might be expensive, but how much is a life worth?
Mathew Aldred
Jul 15, 2024
Share
Transcript

If RFK Jr can afford it, I would recommend he stick with private security, and make sure they check the roofs within range at speaking events.

P.S. Don’t walk through Hotel kitchens, and avoid slow open-top car rides.

Further reading:

Syncing Trump Shooter Videos

Mathew Aldred
·
Jul 15
Syncing Trump Shooter Videos

Read full story

Elite's Political Adviser: A Russian Style 'Staged' Shooting

Mathew Aldred
·
Jul 14
Elite's Political Adviser: A Russian Style 'Staged' Shooting

Read full story

"It's time to put Trump in a bullseye"

Mathew Aldred
·
Jul 14
"It's time to put Trump in a bullseye"

Read full story

0 Comments
Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred
Recent Posts
What can we learn from this video?
  Mathew Aldred
Orange Woman Good
  Mathew Aldred
But I didn't say crosshairs!
  Mathew Aldred
Syncing Trump Shooter Videos
  Mathew Aldred
Poilievre Says No to Drug Dens Next to Children’s Playgrounds
  Mathew Aldred
Ex-CDC Director: Public health did not want to report side effects because people would not get vaccinated.
  Mathew Aldred
Biden and NATO Chief's Wife
  Mathew Aldred