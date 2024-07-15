Share this post"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this post"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.Private security might be expensive, but how much is a life worth?Mathew AldredJul 15, 20248Share this post"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptIf RFK Jr can afford it, I would recommend he stick with private security, and make sure they check the roofs within range at speaking events. P.S. Don’t walk through Hotel kitchens, and avoid slow open-top car rides.Further reading:Syncing Trump Shooter VideosMathew Aldred·Jul 15Read full storyElite's Political Adviser: A Russian Style 'Staged' ShootingMathew Aldred·Jul 14Read full story"It's time to put Trump in a bullseye"Mathew Aldred·Jul 14Read full storyShare this discussion"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew AldredRecent PostsWhat can we learn from this video?Jul 17 • Mathew AldredOrange Woman GoodJul 16 • Mathew AldredBut I didn't say crosshairs!Jul 15 • Mathew AldredSyncing Trump Shooter VideosJul 15 • Mathew AldredPoilievre Says No to Drug Dens Next to Children’s PlaygroundsJul 13 • Mathew AldredEx-CDC Director: Public health did not want to report side effects because people would not get vaccinated.Jul 13 • Mathew AldredBiden and NATO Chief's WifeJul 10 • Mathew Aldred
"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.