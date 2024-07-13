Ex-CDC Director: Public health did not want to report side effects because people would not get vaccinated.

Ex-CDC Director Redfield: Again, I think Senator, what you're getting at, which I'm 100% agreeing with you, is I think there was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about the potential side effects of these vaccines. And I do think there was inappropriate decisions by some to try to under report any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated. I do think one of the greatest mistakes that was made, of course, was mandating these vaccines. They should have never been mandated. It should have been open to personal choice. They don't prevent infection. They do have side effects. I'm going to clinic this afternoon.

Senator Johnson: But again, again, I appreciate your admitting side effects, but you have to admit the people, the agencies, the marks. You know, the Dr. Marks, the Dr. Woodcock, they're still by and large denying this, right? They're saying, well, they're mild, they're rare, and they're mild. They're not rare, and they're severe to death.

Redfield: The FDA should release all of the safety data they have. I was very disappointed to hear that they were planning to hold on to that until 2026. That really creates a sense of total lack of trust in our public health agencies towards vaccination. It's counterproductive.

Senator Johnson: So Mr. Chairman, I'm not getting cooperation out of the Chairman of the Perm Subcommittee Investigation to issue subpoenas to get this information. You have not yet issued a subpoena to get the final 50 pages unredacted. I would suggest we do that. Again, as important as the cover-up of the origin story is, there's a lot more that's being covered up. The public has a right to know. We pay for these agencies. We pay their salaries. We fund these studies. and they're not giving them to us. So again, I would ask you, again, appreciate this here, and this is important, there are many aspects of our miserably failed response to COVID that needs to be uncovered, not the least of which is the sabotage of early treatment, which I didn't have time to get into.

And then there’s this:

Johnson: We were told it was going to stay in our arm right to, OK, we were told. This is mRNA to degrade rapidly in our body, right? But it wasn't mRNA, was it? It was modified RNA. It was actually produced synthetically, so it wouldn't degrade. And we now have studies that say the modRNA is circling the body. At least I think two months and we haven't done studies beyond that correct? I know in your own practice, you don't administer that because you realize the spike protein is toxic to the body.

Redfield: I prefer the killed protein vaccines.

Johnson: When, when did you first determine or when did you first find out about the biodistribution studies that Pfizer had done that the Japanese regulators released in February of 2021?

Redfield: Probably somewhere in the in the spring or summer of 21, it was clear that the mRNA in some patients, was persisting much longer than it should.

Johnson: When did you find out about the biodistribution of the lipid nanoparticle particles? Or when did people in the FDA - when should they have known about the fact that they were biodistributing all over the body?

Redfield: Yeah, I don't know the answer to that. I was telling you the summer of 2021 is when I probably became more aware that this.

Johson: Only because the Japanese regulators released that. But again, this is part of the Pfizer studies. So they knew that the lipid nanoparticle, which is designed to permeate difficult to permeate barriers, correct. That's the design of the lipid nanoparticle. So they knew was going to be distributed all over the body, concentrating in the ovaries, the adrenal glands, it crosses the blood brain barrier, correct?

Redfield: Correct.

Johnson: So what would have - let's let's just - again your doctor, what happens when you have a lipid nanoparticle biodistributing? And let's say this mRNA, this modified mRNA attaches to a heart muscle. What is it? It injects itself into the cells, causes that heart muscle cell to produce a spike protein. Correct? Which is toxic to the body. And then what does the body do?

Redfield: It has a very strong pro inflammatory response which is problematic. Again, I think Senator, what you're getting at, which I'm 100% agreeing with you is I think there was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about the potential side effects of these vaccines. And I do think there was inappropriate decisions by some to try to under report any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated. I do think one of the greatest mistakes that was made, of course, was mandating that these vaccines, they should have never been mandated. It should have been open to personal choice. They don't prevent infection. They do have side effects.

We, dissidents, tried to tell the people all this stuff in 2021, but Public Health agencies hid it from the people and censored those who spoke out:

They knew modRNA would be distributed all over the body, concentrating in the ovaries, and the adrenal glands, and crossing the blood-brain barrier.

Public health did not want to report side effects because people would not get vaccinated.

The vaccines “don't prevent infection. They do have side effects...they should have never been mandated”.

So, who is going to jail for this greatest crime in history with 5+ billion people jabbed with a toxic substance?

