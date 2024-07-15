Playback speed
But I didn't say crosshairs!

Come on man...
Mathew Aldred
Jul 15, 2024
Transcript

Come on man, I managed to say the word ‘bullseye’ without too much trouble; given my condition, I should be congratulated.

