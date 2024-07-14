"Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?" - Attributed to Henry II, just before his knights murdered Archbishop Thomas Becket in 1170.

...the impious knight... suddenly set upon him and [shaved] off the summit of his crown which the sacred chrism consecrated to God... Then, with another blow received on the head, he remained firm. But with the third the stricken martyr bent his knees and elbows, offering himself as a living sacrifice, saying in a low voice, "For the name of Jesus and the protection of the church, I am ready to embrace death." But the third knight inflicted a grave wound on the fallen one; with this blow... his crown, which was large, separated from his head so that the blood turned white from the brain yet no less did the brain turn red from the blood; it purpled the appearance of the church... The fifth – not a knight but a cleric who had entered with the knights... placed his foot on the neck of the holy priest and precious martyr and (it is horrible to say) scattered the brains with the blood across the floor, exclaiming to the rest, "We can leave this place, knights, he will not get up again." This Sceptred Isle

Soon after the assassination, Becket was venerated as a martyr, and two years later he was made a “Saint”. His tomb became a shrine, and a cult was born. The Knights of Saint Thomas were part of those leading the ‘Christian’ Crusades in the Holy Land.

Five days ago a message was sent from the so-called leader of the free world to his people:

“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” Biden said.

Yesterday, the 'bullseye' was missed, and the brains scattered across the floor belonged to a follower of Trump, not to Trump himself, who survived the assassination attempt with minor injuries, apparently stronger than ever.

If all the political elites don’t cool their rhetoric and measure their words carefully over the next few months, this situation is going to end very badly for everyone

That’s a real tweet, not some unhinged scrawl from a shooter’s manifesto.

It’s no longer just a matter of a few knights with swords, a feudal king, and some religious ideas; there are now about 400 million guns in America, neo-feudal elites with violent rhetoric, and some crazy ideological and religious ‘crusader’ type ideas. If people don’t wake up quickly to the ‘divide and conquer’ techniques of the elites, this situation will not end well for anyone. If you are not an American, don’t make the mistake of thinking that an American Civil War 2.0 is ‘just their problem’; violent conflict in America will trigger violent conflicts elsewhere.

Who will be held responsible for Civil War 2.0? I’m collecting receipts for the history books before they get sucked into the memory hole and the gaslighting reaches maximum intensity.

Advice from the grandson of RFK:

Without getting too conspiratorial, he’s got a point.

Receipts

Eyewitness videos for reference (subscribe to my YouTube channel for more videos):

From the Democrats’ psyop machine, just days ago:

Just a few clips of the violent hate directed at Trump from the so-called ‘progressives’ of this world:

Headlines from the elites’ propaganda/psyop machine after the attempted assassination:

It’s his fault, right?

Not really an assassination attempt, more like a bit of noise:

“Trump says” it was an assassination attempt:

A taxpayer-funded BBC presenter tweeted this a few days ago (now deleted and claimed to be satire after public outcry):

A taxpayer-funded Canadian university professor (‘public health’) who is just saying the quiet bit out loud for the rest of the technocratic and neo-feudal elites:

President Trump just dodged a bullet, and maybe America did, too.

My condolences to the dead spectator’s family.

Never again, please.

Share

Further reading: