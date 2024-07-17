What can we learn from this video?

I hope this leaked video doesn’t stop Trump from hiring RFK Jr to lead a task force into the vaccine industry, but I’m afraid this is politics and RFK Jr’s son may have just blown our chances of this happening. Without RFK Jr, any examination of the vaccine industry/'science’ will just be a whitewash.

We can see that Trump is still convinced that childhood vaccination has its problems; but will he dare challenge the sacred status of these products?

We also learn that our political elites don’t talk to each other in real life with the aggression and exaggeration that they use online or in public view. Perhaps this is what RFK Jr’s son was trying to show with his leak.

Or is it all just theatre to divide and conquer and keep the plebs distracted?

Your thoughts?

