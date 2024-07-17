Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

What can we learn from this video?

Trump and RFK Jr having a chat, post shooting.
Mathew Aldred
Jul 17, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

I hope this leaked video doesn’t stop Trump from hiring RFK Jr to lead a task force into the vaccine industry, but I’m afraid this is politics and RFK Jr’s son may have just blown our chances of this happening. Without RFK Jr, any examination of the vaccine industry/'science’ will just be a whitewash.

We can see that Trump is still convinced that childhood vaccination has its problems; but will he dare challenge the sacred status of these products?

We also learn that our political elites don’t talk to each other in real life with the aggression and exaggeration that they use online or in public view. Perhaps this is what RFK Jr’s son was trying to show with his leak.

Or is it all just theatre to divide and conquer and keep the plebs distracted?

Your thoughts?

Share

1 Comment
Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred
Recent Posts
Orange Woman Good
  Mathew Aldred
But I didn't say crosshairs!
  Mathew Aldred
"In light of this weekend's events", he might want to think about that one.
  Mathew Aldred
Syncing Trump Shooter Videos
  Mathew Aldred
Poilievre Says No to Drug Dens Next to Children’s Playgrounds
  Mathew Aldred
Ex-CDC Director: Public health did not want to report side effects because people would not get vaccinated.
  Mathew Aldred
Biden and NATO Chief's Wife
  Mathew Aldred