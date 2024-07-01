TLDR: I speculate on the real reason for a tweet, and explore the 25th Amendment and mental incapacity of the VP and President.

Is the Vice President of the most powerful country on earth cognitively challenged, like her boss, or is she a liar, or both?

Seriously though, I can’t put this tweet down to Kamala’s general mental retardation and propensity to deceive, because we must assume that her tweets come from the oligarchs who run the democratic party. So what is their game? They have chosen to make a statement that all of their captured propagandists have already admitted is untrue. What is this weird tactic? What would you call it? Assuming that everyone has not just been overwhelmed with Spike Brain, something else is going on here.

I don’t know US constitutional law, but from what I can gather after a cursory glance, there is no established procedure for a VP to be removed because of mental incapacity.

Gerald Ford did replace Spiro Agnew who resigned due to controversy over his personal taxes; Ford then became President when Nixon resigned due to his corruption. Ford thus became President of the US without being elected as VP or President. However, looking at the 25th Amendment, which was made after the assassination of JFK, it isn’t clear that the VP can be removed against their will due to mental incapacity. Ironically, it appears that the President can be removed due to mental incapacity! According to my reading of Section 4, the Vice President and Cabinet can declare the President mentally incapacitated and take over the Presidency. However, dealing with a stubborn Vice President who is mentally incapacitated and unwilling to step down would likely become a significant political and legal challenge.

Scenario 1 (likelihood - very low):

Step 1: The oligarchs who run the US reveal clearly to the public that Kamala is mentally incapacitated and ‘encourage’ her to voluntarily step down. She is then replaced by a new VP.

Step 2: The oligarchs who run the US then admit that the President has dementia and ‘encourage’ him to step down (buying off his wife/carer/abuser); if he gets really stubborn (they sometimes do), the new VP and Cabinet initiate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment and declare the President mentally incapacitated. Congress would then have 21 days to decide the issue. A two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate would be required to declare the President unable to serve. The new VP would then become the new President. The democrats’ chances of then winning in November would be dependent on their new President; is there anyone popular enough to win the election (assuming no vote rigging)?

Scenario 2 (likelihood - low):

The President steps down, Kamala becomes the President, and things carry on as usual since the oligarchs run things anyway; however, the democrats lose in November because Kamala is so unpopular and most American voters are not happy when they find out that unelected oligarchs are running the show (assuming no vote rigging).

Scenario 3: (likelihood - high):

No one in the democratic party cares any longer about what the public thinks, and they will rely on the bribery of newly undocumented residents and their knowledge of voting machines to save the day. That, and selecting a new Presidential candidate for the November election:

Q: WHAT OPTIONS DO DEMOCRATS HAVE? A: The Democratic Party has had no real Plan B for Biden as its presidential candidate. He ran virtually unopposed for the party's presidential nomination this year. He will not be nominated officially until later this summer, so there is still time to make a change and a handful of scenarios to enact one: Biden could decide himself to step aside before he is nominated; he could be challenged by others who try to win over the delegates he has accrued; or he could withdraw after the Democratic convention in Chicago in August, leaving the Democratic National Committee to elect someone to run against Trump in his place.

Q: SO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? A: Right now, the process largely depends on Biden. He would have to agree to step down or face a challenger this late in the process who would try to force him to do so. So far Biden has shown no indications of wanting to step aside and no opponents have challenged him directly.

Other scenarios? Let me know in the comments section. And did I read the 25th Amendment correctly?

Share