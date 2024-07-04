Give Israel Bombs ‘Cos Holocaust?

This is Holocaust Remembrance Month, for God's sakes. We should unequivocally support Israel. The Republican Party is with Israel without apology.

Why is it okay for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? Why was it okay for us to do that? I thought it was okay. To Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state.

Here's what I would say. President Trump is poised to win. He said last night, when it comes to Israel, I'll have their back. I'll give them what they need.

Admiral William Leahy, White House chief of staff and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the war:

"The use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender…in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was not taught to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying women and children."

President Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied commander in Europe during World War II:

“I told him I was against it on two counts. First, the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn't necessary to hit them with that awful thing. Second, I hated to see our country be the first to use such a weapon."

Admiral William "Bull" Halsey, the tough and outspoken commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, which participated in the American offensive against the Japanese home islands in the final months of the war:

“The first atomic bomb was an unnecessary experiment…The Japanese had put out a lot of peace feelers through Russia long before" the bomb was used.

Joseph O'Donnell, a retired Marine Corps sergeant who served in the Pacific and photographically documented the aftermath of the atomic bombings:

"We should have went after the military in Japan. They were bad. But to drop a bomb on women and children and the elderly, I draw a line there, and I still hold it."

