I’m not sure what this guy’s game is, but I will find out in time:

People who deny the moon landing or suggest America is evil for its use of atomic weapons against Imperial Japan or who say that George Bush was behind 9/11 actually hate this country.

I have some questions:

Why this particular grouping of people? Is association fallacy or ad hominem being used here? It smells like it to me.

Incidentally, does the CEO of the Daily Wire not know that there was more than one moon landing? NASA says there were six crewed landings between 1969 and 1972, and numerous uncrewed landings. Of course, some people put forward interesting arguments about why these may not have happened (and let’s be honest, the government have lied to us about stuff, right?) I believe that the Nazis in charge of the rockets did know their stuff and were capable of the moon landings (it was a shame that it took 20,000+ lives to develop the technology - mainly Jewish), but I can see how some might be suspicious of these evil men and their schemes. I mean, if I were in charge, I wouldn’t have allowed these Nazis into America at all; in fact, I would have insisted they did serious time in prison in Germany, or worse. Still, I don’t see how people not believing in what NASA tells them is “hating America”. They may want to see a better America, but “hate”?

And why associate people who “deny the moon landing” with those who are critical of the use of atomic weapons? I don’t know anyone in the mainstream of academia or the military who denies any of the moon landings, but many are critical of the use of atomic weapons. Are the following people “haters of their country”?

Admiral William Leahy, White House chief of staff and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the war:

"The use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender…in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages. I was not taught to make war in that fashion, and wars cannot be won by destroying women and children."

President Dwight Eisenhower, the Allied commander in Europe during World War II:

“I told him I was against it on two counts. First, the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn't necessary to hit them with that awful thing. Second, I hated to see our country be the first to use such a weapon."

Admiral William "Bull" Halsey, the tough and outspoken commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, which participated in the American offensive against the Japanese home islands in the final months of the war:

“The first atomic bomb was an unnecessary experiment…The Japanese had put out a lot of peace feelers through Russia long before" the bomb was used.

Joseph O'Donnell, a retired Marine Corps sergeant who served in the Pacific and photographically documented the aftermath of the atomic bombings:

"We should have went after the military in Japan. They were bad. But to drop a bomb on women and children and the elderly, I draw a line there, and I still hold it."

Yes, that’s right, some civilised people and good soldiers believe that dropping bombs on women, children, and the elderly is not good American values. Are these values examples of what some are calling “Judeo-Christian values” to “Save the West”? I hope so. I hope it’s not about using $billions of bombs to genocide or ethnically cleanse a land of people you don’t like. I certainly wouldn’t want people like that having access to nuclear bombs, for example. That might not end well for any of us.

As for George Bush, if America were not so powerful, he would probably have been put on trial for war crimes for invading Iraq, along with Tony Blair. Inventing stories of weapons of mass destruction is “evil”. Did Bush know about the lies about WMDs? And when you criticise someone for being evil, does that mean you hate all the other people in their country too? And is it not possible that 9/11 was connected in some way to the actions of the military-industrial complex? The CIA have a name for it: “blowback” - they coined the term in relation to unintended consequences of their violent schemes. Essentially, actions taken by a country, particularly in the realm of international covert operations, can result in negative effects against that country at a later date. Duh. The concept became publicly known through the works of Chalmers Johnson, particularly his book "Blowback: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire.” Johnson detailed how U.S. foreign policy, especially the secretive operations intended to further American interests (such as coups, assassinations, and other interventions), have often resulted in long-term negative consequences for the United States, including fostering anti-American sentiment, terrorism, and international instability. Here are some examples:

Iran, 1953: The CIA's involvement in the coup that overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstalled the Shah of Iran is often cited as a classic example of blowback. The Shah's repressive regime ultimately led to the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which brought a vehemently anti-American government to power. That didn’t age well. Afghanistan, 1980s: During the Soviet-Afghan War, the U.S. provided substantial aid to Afghan mujahideen fighters resisting the Soviet occupation. Some of these fighters later formed the core of extremist groups, including al-Qaeda, which targeted the U.S. in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Latin America: Numerous interventions in Latin America, including support for dictatorial regimes and involvement in coups against democratically elected governments, have led to long-lasting negative perceptions of the U.S. in the region, complicating diplomatic relations and contributing to instability.

If you talk about these things, does that make you a “hater” of the American people? Could it just be that you despise some of their corrupt and evil leaders?

And finally, the big question: why do some people use sophistry to try and conflate a nation—for which many will have strong patriotic and loving feelings—with its corrupt power elites and their military-industrial complex?

Share

Further reading: