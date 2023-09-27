Share this post“It is sweet and proper for others, particularly foreigners, to die for my country”.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther“It is sweet and proper for others, particularly foreigners, to die for my country”.A new spin on an old lie.Mathew AldredSep 27, 2023∙ Paid17Share this post“It is sweet and proper for others, particularly foreigners, to die for my country”.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in