You will own nothing...
(But they will)
  
Mathew Aldred
0:27
Fibrinaloid Microclots and Their Degradation by Nattokinase
Another paper on the potential therapeutic applications for nattokinase in treating diseases associated with persistent microclots.
  
Mathew Aldred
Give Our Man Another Medal!
Fauci given global elites' praise for "speaking truth".
  
Mathew Aldred
Tax Payer Funded NPR CEO Katherine Maher: Truth is just a distraction
"There are many different truths"
  
Mathew Aldred
2:10
2
How does your country rate on the information scale?
When it rates low, despotism stands a good chance.
  
Mathew Aldred
2:10
1
Dr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression
And I have some questions.
  
Mathew Aldred
5:04
3
New Atlas
A video from Boston Dynamics just in case you weren't already scared.
  
Mathew Aldred
8
13 British Lords Linked to Israel's Arms Trade
Just another piece of evidence in understanding the military-industrial complex and foreign policy.
  
Mathew Aldred
1
Some More GOF Emails
Between Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Alliance) and David Morens (NIH)
  
Mathew Aldred
2
“The NSA Is Days From Taking Over the Internet”
Why isn't this on the front page of newspapers?
  
Mathew Aldred
3
Bill Ackman's Solution
At least it sounds constructive.
  
Mathew Aldred
One Rule For Thee...
Stop the second rate sophistry, cut the funds, and put right the Anglo-American Empire's mistakes.
  
Mathew Aldred
0:18
2
