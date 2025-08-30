Do you remember the CDC? You know, the US government organisation that collaborated with Fauci, Bill Gates and the others to push life-saving experimental injections on everyone? (Sorry for the dark humour.) Well, their leaders are now resigning. Here’s one of them, who posts some “alternative lifestyle” stuff online, which people on X don’t seem to appreciate:

He was the CDC’s Monkeypox specialist.

At this point, I ran back up the alternative lifestyle rabbit hole (maybe I’ll ask T.W. to investigate further).

Personally, I would just shut the whole CDC down and start again. Or, you could just change the leadership to “the friends of Palantir”:

Jim O’Neill was Managing Director at Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital, which funded Palantir. Before that, he was CEO of the Thiel Foundation, where he co-founded the Thiel Fellowship. During the COVID-19 scamdemic, Palantir played a central role in U.S. vaccine logistics, building the Tiberius platform under Operation Warp Speed to allocate and distribute doses, and operating HHS Protect to track vaccine uptake. These systems effectively made Palantir the data backbone of the vaccine rollout. Nice.

In Tolkien’s terms, Palantir has fashioned itself into a kind of Palantír Stone—the all-seeing crystal orb through which rulers gaze at distant lands, armies, and populations. But as in The Lord of the Rings, the vision is never neutral. The one who peers into the stone sees only what the stone wishes to reveal, filtered and shaped for control. Palantir now provides U.S. military intelligence—through Gotham software used by agencies like the CIA, NSA, and Department of Defense—and underpins infrastructure across health (vaccine logistics), policing, border surveillance (e.g., ICE’s ICM/ImmigrationOS), and finance (IRS and other federal analytics systems)—each domain stitched into a single panopticon of data.

If you didn’t think it could get any worse, remember that Palantir, under co-founder Peter Thiel and CEO Alex Karp, has also partnered directly with the Israeli military, embedding its data infrastructure in Zionist state operations. Or, have Zionist state operations embedded themselves in the US?

Good luck, everyone.

“If all the seven stones were laid out before me now, I should shut my eyes and put my hands in my pockets.”

— The Two Towers

