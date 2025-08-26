Bibi regrets they caught this particular “mishap” on Live TV:

If I didn’t understand the black magic of propaganda, I might marvel at how many still cling to the fantasy that Bibi is some kind of honest statesman. But this was never about defence or precision; the militant Zionists mapped out the bloodletting from day one. Ethnic cleansing wasn’t an accident of war — it was the blueprint, camouflaged with soundbites about “surgical strikes” and “eliminating terrorists.”

What’s truly obscene is how easily those lies were digested. Western media spoon-fed the public a fairy tale of restraint, while the real numbers—buried in Israel’s own intelligence files—show civilians dying at genocidal proportions.

Not everyone inside Israel is drunk on this madness. A few honest voices have refused to join the chorus of denial, daring to tell the world what the state already knew: that the ratios were catastrophic, that the killings were indiscriminate, and that “collateral damage” was not a mishap but a metric of success.

If “truth” were left to the generals and the politicians, history would remember Gaza as a “battle” — not the premeditated slaughter it was.

Yuval Abraham has uncovered an internal Israeli Military Intelligence (Aman) database—described by multiple sources as the army’s only authoritative tally of militant deaths—that shows that by May 2025, at least 83% of those killed were civilians.

These internal figures starkly contradict public claims by Israeli officials, who have often asserted 2:1 or later 1:1 civilian-to-militant ratios. Intelligence sources trace much of this to an older Southern Command estimate built on field claims rather than named-person confirmation, with civilian deaths frequently misreported as “terrorists.” Examples include a Rafah battalion recording ~100 killed as terrorists when an officer said all but two were unarmed, a Haaretz review verifying only 10 of 200 claimed terrorists, and Knesset committee members concluding figures were inflated to manufacture a 2:1 ratio.

Insiders describe a metrics-driven culture that rewarded higher kill counts. Unit 8200’s commander reportedly circulated a daily “war dashboard” of kills, and Maj. Gen. (res.) Itzhak Brik called spokesperson figures “one of the most serious bluffs,” saying soldiers who handled bodies told him most were civilians. Policy shifts help explain the toll: as early as Nov 2023, limits on “collateral damage” were loosened to allow >100 civilians for a senior target and up to 20 for junior operatives. Senior rhetoric matched the posture: then–Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told his wife “Gaza will be destroyed,” and leaked audio quoted Aman’s director saying “50 Palestinians must die” for each Israeli from Oct 7, “doesn’t matter if they are children.”

Conflict-data experts say a civilian share this high across an entire war is extraordinarily rare, comparable mainly to Rwanda and Srebrenica, or to city-level episodes like Mariupol. International law judges proportionality attack by attack, and precise tallies will only be possible after a ceasefire—but the database indicates the civilian toll is vastly higher than Israel’s public narrative.

When the last body is counted (that can be found) and the rubble cools, the faithful will still gather in the Church of Genocide Rationalisation. Its pews are lined with stenographers, podcasters, think-tankers, and Prime Ministers. The liturgy is simple: massacre disguised as morality, mass graves repackaged as “Western values.”

Step inside, pilgrim, and behold the Church of Genocide Rationalization:

In the nave, you’ll find His Holiness Jordan Peterson (the Jungian Judas), Patron Saint of Suffering-as-Destiny, clutching the Book of Lobsters while intoning that responsibility means applauding airstrikes and shouting “give ’em hell!”. Beside him, Deacon Konstantin Kissin performs the Rite of Free Speech Absolutions, provided the speech is in defense of power — and manages the miracle of making Bibi look like a moderate.

The pulpit is shared by Archpriest Sam Harris, distributing cold, rational communion wafers of “necessary collateral damage,” and Cantor Douglas Murray, singing hymns of civilizational decline while the choir drowns under rubble. At the altar, Bent Shapiro rattles off footnotes at lightning speed, proving that civilian deaths are irrelevant so long as the opposition is “owned” — and in any case, everyone who disagrees with him is an antisemite. It’s all “blood libel”. In the side chapel of Saint Consumer Logic, presides Father Gad “Not Mossad” Saad, Apostle of Evolutionary Excuses. He delivers endless homilies on The Parasitic Mind, explaining that empathy for Palestinians is just a cognitive bias, while mockery of the dead is an adaptive strategy. With a grin of smug salvation, he baptises IDF actions as “common sense,” reminding his flock that Darwin himself would have approved of carpet-bombing.

Further down the hall, Abbess Barbed Weiss tends the reliquary of grievance, sanctifying every anecdote into proof of eternal persecution. At her side, Brother Coleman Hughes kneels in novice robes, tasked with reading aloud the Book of Ratios — a holy scroll of casualty figures delivered directly from the High Priests of the IDF. With solemn voice, he recites that Gaza’s dead were “normal for urban combat,” sprinkling statistical incense across the pews of Joe Rogan’s vast cathedral.

But the church does not end there. In the transept, Cardinal John Hagee guards the Mega-Chalice of Prophecy, booming that God Himself will bless every bomb that falls, while passing the collection plate for Christians United for Israel. Kneeling nearby, Friar Mike Huckabee chants the Litany of Settlements, renaming bulldozed homes as “biblical renovations.” Behind them, Archdeacon Robert Stearns leads the Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, assuring the faithful that every hallelujah doubles as a Hellfire.

In the reliquary, Bishop Michael D. Evans displays relics of Netanyahu’s handshakes like saintly bones, declaring him the one true shepherd who unites the flock. At the north aisle, Brother Johnnie Moore chairs the Humanitarian Smokescreen Committee, balancing aid parcels with press releases to keep mercy and munitions comfortably blurred.

This is no ordinary cathedral but a cathedral of complicity, where Prime Ministers and Presidents kneel and as altar boys and influencers serve as deacons of distraction. Every podcast download, every Patreon tithe, every lecture ticket is a coin in the collection plate of atrocity. And when the children of Gaza rise from their graves to ask who sanctified their deaths, the answer will echo through these stained-glass halls: it was not only the generals and politicians, but the congregation itself — worshippers in the Church of Genocide Rationalisation.

So look around you. Scroll your feeds. Glance at your bookshelf. Do you know anyone in the congregation?

