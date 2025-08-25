"You vil own nothing..."

Congratulations, citizen! You thought you owned a home. Silly you. In the age of enlightened governance, homes aren’t for living — they’re for optimising, monitoring, and gently surrendering to criminals. Please follow the guidelines below to stay compliant, safe, and suitably humiliated.

Rule 1: Fill Every Bedroom, or Else

That spare room for your daughter who moved out? That guest room for grandma? Sorry — housing crisis! According to the Roundtable of Experts™ in Australia, an empty bedroom is a moral crime against the market. Expect a bill soon. Don’t worry — the government may even send you a taxpayer-funded flatmate. He’s just been released on probation, but he promises to keep the noise down.

Rule 2: Trespass Is Just a Hug You Didn’t Ask For

In Canada and the UK, someone wandering into your home isn’t necessarily a criminal — it’s a lifestyle choice. Unless they smash a vase, growl at you, or swipe the family silver, it’s just trespass. Which, in bureaucratic dialect, means: “paperwork later, therapy now.” Remember, intent is everything — and if you can’t prove why they were there, perhaps it’s you who needs to reflect.

Rule 3: Leave the Keys Out for Thieves

Police across Toronto made it official: leave your car keys by the front door. That way, burglars can drive off quietly instead of waking you. You’ll be safer, your insurance premium will skyrocket, and the thieves will get a good night’s sleep too. It’s a win-win-win — except for you. But who cares about you?

Rule 4: Self-Defence Is Self-Incrimination

Did an intruder break into your house with a knife (or a crossbow, depending on which outlet you read)? Did you defend your family? Shame on you. The law isn’t clear, but one thing always is: you will be the one in handcuffs. The criminal gets probation; you get a headline. And when opposition politicians solemnly say “the law needs to be clear,” what they mean is: “we’ll get back to you once we’ve run the polls.”

Once upon a time, a man’s home was his castle. Today, it is:

A taxable hostel.

A community centre with no entry requirements.

A key drop-off point for car thieves.

A legally ambiguous stage set where you’re cast as the villain for defending your own family.

Welcome to Home™: brought to you by your local Ministry of Compliance.

