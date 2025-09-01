I realise a lot of my articles have been a bit heavy lately, so I’m going to “stop and smell the roses” for a while:

Research into the health benefits of scents is on the rise. However, little is known about the effects of continuous inhalation, such as wearing scents on clothing, on brain structure. Therefore, in this study, an intervention study was conducted on a total of 50 healthy female people, 28 in the intervention group and 22 in the control group, asking them to wear a designated rose scent on their clothes for a month. The effect of continuous inhalation of essential oil on the gray matter of the brain was measured by calculating changes in brain images of participants taken before and after the intervention using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The results showed that the intervention increased the gray matter volume (GMV) of the whole brain and posterior cingulate cortex (PCC) subregion. On the other hand, the GMV of the amygdala and orbitofrontal cortex (OFC) did not change. This study is the first to show that continuous scent inhalation changes brain structure.

Daily exposure to the scent of roses didn’t just lift moods — it actually changed the brain. The study found growth in regions linked to memory and attention that often shrink in Alzheimer’s. In other words, “stopping to smell the roses” may do more than sound poetic: it could help keep our brains healthier for longer.

As Shakespeare put it in Sonnet 54: “The rose looks fair, but fairer we it deem / For that sweet odour which doth in it live.”

“Smell the roses” routine (not medical advice)