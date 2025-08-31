Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Consult your doctor before taking supplements.

This recent paper looks at how lithium, a trace element naturally present in the brain, might play a protective role against Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The researchers found that lithium levels are reduced in the brains of people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s, even though their blood lithium levels looked normal. They discovered that lithium gets trapped inside amyloid plaques, making it less available for the brain to use. This loss of lithium was linked to worse memory performance in people with AD.

To test what happens when lithium is low, the team fed mice a lithium-deficient diet. These mice showed faster buildup of amyloid and tau (the two key proteins in AD), more brain inflammation, loss of synapses and myelin, and memory decline. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that lithium deficiency caused widespread changes in brain cell gene activity, closely overlapping with changes seen in human AD brains. In particular, microglia (the brain’s immune cells) became more inflammatory and worse at clearing amyloid when lithium was lacking.

Mechanistically, lithium deficiency activated GSK3β, a kinase linked to both amyloid and tau pathology. When GSK3β inhibitors were given to the lithium-deficient mice, many of these harmful effects were reversed. This suggests that lithium normally helps keep GSK3β activity in check.

For therapy, the researchers tested different lithium salts. Lithium carbonate, the standard psychiatric drug, binds strongly to amyloid and gets sequestered in plaques. By contrast, lithium orotate showed weaker binding to amyloid, avoided sequestration, and raised brain lithium levels more effectively. When given to AD mouse models at very low doses, lithium orotate prevented and even reversed amyloid buildup, tau changes, inflammation, synapse/myelin loss, and memory decline—without signs of toxicity. In normal ageing mice, it also preserved cognitive function and reduced inflammatory changes.

The study suggests that lithium is an essential factor for brain health, and its loss may be an early step toward Alzheimer’s disease. Restoring lithium—especially in forms that avoid amyloid trapping—might be a safe and effective way to prevent or treat AD.

A large Danish epidemiology study showed that regions with drinking water containing >15 µg/L lithium had significantly lower dementia rates than those with <5 µg/L.

So, how does this translate to dosing (not medical advice - ask your doctor) if local water levels are lacking? The mouse “sweet spot” was 4.3 µEq/L lithium in the drinking water; that’s ~4.3 µmol/L, which equals ~0.03 mg/L (about 30 µg/L) elemental lithium. In other words, the mice drank water with trace lithium in the same ballpark as what some people naturally get from local water. The paper explicitly uses 4.3 µEq/L in multiple treatment arms (including lithium orotate vs lithium carbonate comparisons).

For humans, the large Danish study linked higher long-term lithium in drinking water with lower dementia incidence in a non-linear way: compared with 2.0–5.0 µg/L, risk was higher at 5.1–10.0 µg/L, roughly similar at 10.1–15.0 µg/L, and lower at >15.0 µg/L. If someone drinks ~2 L/day from a ≥15 µg/L supply, that’s roughly ≥30 µg/day elemental lithium. PMC

Those intakes are far below clinical lithium therapy, where blood levels are typically targeted around 0.6–1.2 mEq/L (higher for acute mania, lower for maintenance). NCBIMedscape The paper also notes small AD trials that explored much lower serum levels (0.25–0.5 mEq/L) than standard psychiatry dosing.

Supplement labels need careful reading. Many over-the-counter products list “5 mg lithium (from lithium orotate)”, and in that common format 5 mg is elemental lithium—i.e., 5,000 µg, which is far above the tens-of-micrograms/day that people get from higher-lithium water. Some niche products instead list the salt weight (“5 mg lithium orotate”), in which case elemental lithium is only ~3.8% of that—about 0.19 mg (190 µg)—still several times above typical water-based intakes. The ~3.8% lithium content for lithium orotate and ~18.8% for lithium carbonate are standard composition figures in the literature. Drugs.comScienceDirect

So the translational picture looks like this: the paper’s effective mouse exposure (~30 µg/L in water) and the Danish epidemiology (benefits appearing at ≥15 µg/L in municipal water) both point toward trace, micronutrient-level lithium—tens of micrograms per day—not the milligram-level intakes common in supplements or the much higher pharmacologic ranges used in psychiatry. If someone wanted to emulate the water-level exposure with a supplement, they’d have to verify whether the label lists elemental lithium or salt weight and adjust way down accordingly; otherwise, they’ll overshoot by orders of magnitude.

