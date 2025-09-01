I never thought I would see this day:

In his first term, Trump held up Operation Warp Speed as one of his crowning achievements — fast-tracked vaccines, “millions of lives saved,” “a miracle.” He even styled himself as the “father of the vaccine.” For years, that narrative was untouchable.

But his latest post shows a shift. Now he’s casting himself as a truth-seeker on behalf of the public: “Why don’t they show the data?” He still “hopes” Warp Speed was as brilliant as claimed, but leaves the escape hatch wide open: “If not, we all want to know.” That’s a calculated repositioning that allows him to adapt if the political winds turn. My read: he’s laying the groundwork to rewrite his Warp Speed legacy.

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. has promised to announce this month (September) what he calls the main cause of autism. It’s almost certain he will link it to vaccination. If so, that could trigger a major narrative shift: from scepticism about specific shots to a wholesale reassessment of vaccines as a class. When that moment comes, even the sacred Warp Speed products won’t be immune from criticism within MAGA and the wider community.

Trump seems to sense this. The pivot is clear: from “the father of the vaccine” to “the president who held Big Pharma accountable.”

