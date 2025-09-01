Are You Ready for an AI Challenge?
Inside the leaked guidebook shaping the minds of America’s next soft power agents.
Are you ready for an AI challenge?
Here’s the guide:
The Presidential AI Challenge (launched by EO 14277) invites K-12 students and educators to design AI-powered solutions to real-world problems, with projects ranging from proposals to working tools and classroom innovations. Teams submit by Jan 20, 2026, and can advance through state, regional, and national competitions, culminating in a White House showcase. All participants earn a Presidential Certificate, and national winners receive $10,000 awards, cloud credits, and recognition for helping shape America’s AI-driven future.
According to several well-placed sources, the Department of Energy originally planned to include a section titled “Supplemental Sample Projects” at the end of the Presidential AI Challenge Guidebook. For reasons unknown, this section was removed before publication.
Fortunately, I’ve managed to obtain a leaked copy of this supplement. While not for every student, these advanced project ideas may prove helpful to the highest-achieving, geopolitically aligned youth of America:
Supplemental Sample Projects
Elementary Category
Freedom Translator™
An AI app that auto-corrects vocabulary to ensure consistency with official narratives. For example:
“Mass murder, genocide, ethnic cleansing” → “War” or “Complex conflict”
“Apartheid” → “Security architecture”
“Settler colonialism” → “Pioneering democracy”
“Occupation” → “Temporary security presence”
“Blockade” → “Supply chain resilience”
“Bombing hospitals” → “Targeted infrastructure denial”
“Starvation” → “Caloric recalibration”
“Refugee camps” → “Resilience hubs”
“Resistance” → “Illegitimate militant activity”
“Proxy war” → “Democracy defense initiative”
“Corruption” → “Vital partnership ecosystem”
“Oligarch” → “Entrepreneur”
“Colour revolution” → “Organic democratic awakening”
“Democracy” → “Iron Dome of Values™”
“Freedom” → “Security compliance”
“Liberty” → “Market access under supervision”
Freedom Translator Plus™ (beta) even rewrites classroom essays in real time:
“The children in Gaza are starving.” → “The region is undergoing caloric recalibration as part of a broader security initiative”
My First Geopolitical Risk Map™: An interactive tablet game where children learn to identify nations rich in resources and low in "democratic stability." The goal is to color-code these regions for future "freedom investments."
Middle School Category
Democracy Filter: Rewrites unauthorised student essays into State Department/CIA–compliant narratives, automatically citing approved think tank reports and de-emphasizing inconvenient historical facts.
"Model UN" Freedom Edition Kit: A simulation where every diplomatic problem can only be solved through US-led sanctions, covert operations, or military intervention. All other resolutions result in an automatic "failed state" scenario.
The Patriotism Ledger: An AI tool that integrates with school networks to assign students a "Civic Trust Score" based on their search history, social media posts, and cafeteria lunch choices. Scores are shared with military recruiters and college admissions boards.
Neighborhood Gotham Jr.™
Inspired by Palantir, students build a surveillance dashboard to monitor swing-set allocation, juice-box theft, and other playground anomalies.
FreedomCoin™: An in-class crypto project where kids mine tokens backed by drone footage, military contracts, and IMF loan agreements.
High School Category
Petro-Patriot Predictor: Forecasts which countries might stop using the dollar, then schedules their “grassroots uprisings” and generates pre-written media narratives about their tyrannical leaders.
InfluenceOps 101: A project to train a chatbot that can pose as a grassroots activist on social media while steering conversations toward “approved democratic outcomes.”
PressBot: Answers every teacher query with “We have no higher priority than the safety of the American people. America First!”
Gig-Triot™: An app platform that outsources minor intelligence and destabilization tasks to high school students as "micro-internships." Sample gigs include mapping foreign infrastructure via satellite imagery, creating bot accounts to spread "pro-democracy" memes, and identifying protest leaders from social media photos.
Election Integrity Enforcer: Students build an AI that flags any foreign election result inconsistent with U.S. expectations as “fraudulent” and generates a ready-to-go intervention plan.
Orbital Civics: Partnering with Space Force, students create orbital strike simulations “for educational purposes,” targeting hostile math classrooms suspected of disinformation.
Future Allied Leader Incubator (FALI): An advanced simulation that identifies students with the ideal personality traits for future installation as leaders of US-friendly puppet states. The AI tests for charisma, ambition, and a flexible moral compass.
Educator Category
Ethical Proxy Lab: Teachers create case studies where “ethics” means learning how to outsource war crimes to contractors for plausible deniability.
AI Mossadmat Generator: Guides students in scraping TikTok DMs to build hypothetical kompromat dossiers — teaching “real-world civics” and the fundamentals of information warfare.
Pre-Crime Prevention Protocol: An AI system that scans student essays and library records for "subversive" keywords and terms (e.g., "imperialism”, “autonomy”, “censorship-industrial complex”, “military-industrial complex”, Big Pharma, etc. ) and automatically enrolls them in a "Preventing Radicalization Through Patriotic Principles" online course.
DARPA-Ready Curriculum Designer: A lesson-planning tool that reverse-engineers Department of Defense grant proposals into K-12 STEM projects. Turns a request for "autonomous swarm robotics" into a fun-filled week of building and programming mini-drones for reasons unspecified.
Generational Alignment Trainer: AI that matches students’ career pathways (STEM, policy, finance) with the future needs of the military-industrial complex, ensuring “whole-of-society readiness.”
Comfort Compliance Meter
An app that monitors student dopamine levels during screentime. High compliance triggers cloud-credit rewards; low compliance suggests “re-education modules.”
Tenure-Track Threat Assessor: An AI for school administrators that calculates the risk profile of hiring a given teacher by analyzing their publications, social media presence, and past affiliations for any signs of "anti-Zionist sentiment" or “excessive free-speech absolutism.” The model then generates a Patriotic Alignment Score™, complete with recommended “Corrective Pathways” such as re-training modules (see “Kissing the Wailing Wall,” “Payments to the ADL,” or Enrollment at PragerU).