The Presidential AI Challenge (launched by EO 14277) invites K-12 students and educators to design AI-powered solutions to real-world problems, with projects ranging from proposals to working tools and classroom innovations. Teams submit by Jan 20, 2026, and can advance through state, regional, and national competitions, culminating in a White House showcase. All participants earn a Presidential Certificate, and national winners receive $10,000 awards, cloud credits, and recognition for helping shape America’s AI-driven future.

According to several well-placed sources, the Department of Energy originally planned to include a section titled “Supplemental Sample Projects” at the end of the Presidential AI Challenge Guidebook. For reasons unknown, this section was removed before publication.

Fortunately, I’ve managed to obtain a leaked copy of this supplement. While not for every student, these advanced project ideas may prove helpful to the highest-achieving, geopolitically aligned youth of America:

Supplemental Sample Projects

Elementary Category

Freedom Translator™

An AI app that auto-corrects vocabulary to ensure consistency with official narratives. For example:

“Mass murder, genocide, ethnic cleansing” → “War” or “Complex conflict”

“Apartheid” → “Security architecture”

“Settler colonialism” → “Pioneering democracy”

“Occupation” → “Temporary security presence”

“Blockade” → “Supply chain resilience”

“Bombing hospitals” → “Targeted infrastructure denial”

“Starvation” → “Caloric recalibration”

“Refugee camps” → “Resilience hubs”

“Resistance” → “Illegitimate militant activity”

“Proxy war” → “Democracy defense initiative”

“Corruption” → “Vital partnership ecosystem”

“Oligarch” → “Entrepreneur”

“Colour revolution” → “Organic democratic awakening”

“Democracy” → “Iron Dome of Values™”

“Freedom” → “Security compliance”

“Liberty” → “Market access under supervision” Freedom Translator Plus™ (beta) even rewrites classroom essays in real time:

“The children in Gaza are starving.” → “The region is undergoing caloric recalibration as part of a broader security initiative”

My First Geopolitical Risk Map™: An interactive tablet game where children learn to identify nations rich in resources and low in "democratic stability." The goal is to color-code these regions for future "freedom investments."

Middle School Category

Democracy Filter: Rewrites unauthorised student essays into State Department/CIA–compliant narratives, automatically citing approved think tank reports and de-emphasizing inconvenient historical facts.

"Model UN" Freedom Edition Kit: A simulation where every diplomatic problem can only be solved through US-led sanctions, covert operations, or military intervention. All other resolutions result in an automatic "failed state" scenario.

The Patriotism Ledger: An AI tool that integrates with school networks to assign students a "Civic Trust Score" based on their search history, social media posts, and cafeteria lunch choices. Scores are shared with military recruiters and college admissions boards.

Neighborhood Gotham Jr.™

Inspired by Palantir, students build a surveillance dashboard to monitor swing-set allocation, juice-box theft, and other playground anomalies.

FreedomCoin™: An in-class crypto project where kids mine tokens backed by drone footage, military contracts, and IMF loan agreements.

High School Category

Petro-Patriot Predictor: Forecasts which countries might stop using the dollar, then schedules their “grassroots uprisings” and generates pre-written media narratives about their tyrannical leaders.

InfluenceOps 101: A project to train a chatbot that can pose as a grassroots activist on social media while steering conversations toward “approved democratic outcomes.”

PressBot: Answers every teacher query with “We have no higher priority than the safety of the American people. America First!”

Gig-Triot™: An app platform that outsources minor intelligence and destabilization tasks to high school students as "micro-internships." Sample gigs include mapping foreign infrastructure via satellite imagery, creating bot accounts to spread "pro-democracy" memes, and identifying protest leaders from social media photos.

Election Integrity Enforcer: Students build an AI that flags any foreign election result inconsistent with U.S. expectations as “fraudulent” and generates a ready-to-go intervention plan.

Orbital Civics: Partnering with Space Force, students create orbital strike simulations “for educational purposes,” targeting hostile math classrooms suspected of disinformation.

Future Allied Leader Incubator (FALI): An advanced simulation that identifies students with the ideal personality traits for future installation as leaders of US-friendly puppet states. The AI tests for charisma, ambition, and a flexible moral compass.

Educator Category

Ethical Proxy Lab: Teachers create case studies where “ethics” means learning how to outsource war crimes to contractors for plausible deniability.

AI Mossadmat Generator: Guides students in scraping TikTok DMs to build hypothetical kompromat dossiers — teaching “real-world civics” and the fundamentals of information warfare.

Pre-Crime Prevention Protocol: An AI system that scans student essays and library records for "subversive" keywords and terms (e.g., "imperialism”, “autonomy”, “censorship-industrial complex”, “military-industrial complex”, Big Pharma, etc. ) and automatically enrolls them in a "Preventing Radicalization Through Patriotic Principles" online course.

DARPA-Ready Curriculum Designer: A lesson-planning tool that reverse-engineers Department of Defense grant proposals into K-12 STEM projects. Turns a request for "autonomous swarm robotics" into a fun-filled week of building and programming mini-drones for reasons unspecified.

Generational Alignment Trainer: AI that matches students’ career pathways (STEM, policy, finance) with the future needs of the military-industrial complex, ensuring “whole-of-society readiness.”

Comfort Compliance Meter

An app that monitors student dopamine levels during screentime. High compliance triggers cloud-credit rewards; low compliance suggests “re-education modules.”

Tenure-Track Threat Assessor: An AI for school administrators that calculates the risk profile of hiring a given teacher by analyzing their publications, social media presence, and past affiliations for any signs of "anti-Zionist sentiment" or “excessive free-speech absolutism.” The model then generates a Patriotic Alignment Score™, complete with recommended “Corrective Pathways” such as re-training modules (see “Kissing the Wailing Wall,” “Payments to the ADL,” or Enrollment at PragerU).

Terms, Conditions, and Strategic Partnership Addendum

Participation in the Presidential AI Challenge constitutes full and unconditional agreement to the following terms. Please read carefully before innovating.

1. Intellectual Property Transfer

Upon submission, all projects—including but not limited to code, algorithms, training data, conceptual frameworks, speculative use cases, and any preliminary doodles on lined paper (“Intellectual Property”)—become the sole property of the United States Government and its designated Strategic Partners. For the purposes of this Challenge, Tolkein Stone Technologies Inc. is appointed as the Primary Strategic Partner and Exclusive Commercialization Agent.

2. Irrevocable Perpetual License

By participating, you grant Tolkein Stone Inc. an irrevocable, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, and publicly or privately display your Intellectual Property in any and all media formats or distribution methods now known or later developed.

This includes, but is not limited to, integration into Tolkein Stone’s Gotham City™, Lavender™, and Apollo™ platforms for global surveillance, data fusion, and pre-emptive behavioral enforcement applications.

3. Waiver of Moral Rights

You irrevocably waive all “moral rights” related to your submission. You will not be permitted to object to any modification, distortion, militarization, or repurposing of your work—particularly when deployed for dynamic threat assessment or precision disruption modeling in volatile theaters of operation.

4. Acknowledgement of Synergy

Participants acknowledge that their projects, while originally developed in an academic or community-service context, will achieve their highest and best use as operational modules within Tolkein Stone’s data weaponization ecosystem.

The $10,000 national prize shall constitute full and final compensation for any past, present, or future use of the submitted work, including its role in:

Enhancing drone target prediction models

Streamlining civil asset forfeiture workflows

Expediting the cross-border rendition of individuals flagged as “algorithmically undesirable”

5. No-Fault Indemnification

Participants agree to indemnify and hold harmless the U.S. Government, the Department of Energy, Tolkein Stone’s Technologies Inc., and all affiliated subcontractors from any and all claims, liabilities, or damages arising from the operational deployment of their project.

This includes—but is not limited to—claims of:

Algorithmic bias

Unintentional ethnic cleansing

Civil liberties violations

Escalation of international hostilities

Emotional distress resulting from product demos

6. Forward-Looking Consent

By participating, you consent to the future, unspecified use of your biometric data, device telemetry, keystroke patterns, and Patriotism Ledger™ scores for use in:

Talent acquisition pipelines

Loyalty risk assessments

Pre-clearance screening for domestic travel

Adaptive sentencing forecasts under emerging legal frameworks

By submitting your project, you are a valued node in America’s predictive sovereignty infrastructure™.

We thank you for your vision, your data, and your service.

