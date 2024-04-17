Tax Payer Funded NPR CEO Katherine Maher: Truth is just a distraction

If we can all just have our different “truths”, why is Maher so concerned about censoring people and why does she think that free speech and the US Constitution is a problem?

That’s right. She worked for the CIA-backed Atlantic Council (and WEF and Clinton’s State Department and the other usual suspects). And you can thank her for the censorship on Wikipedia too. This woman is everywhere in the information war, and not with the good guys. So is she just another CIA professional liar/agent in the censorship-industrial complex? Is she Scary Poppins 2.0? I don’t know, but I don’t like what she’s selling.

If you’re wondering about the Atlantic Council-CIA connection, check out this article.

This is what Maher wants you to believe about Wikipedia:

Sorry, about that, I should have given a warning, I hope it didn’t give you indigestion or lower your IQ (incidentally, is the CIA behind the whole woke movement, just like it was behind the so-called “counter-culture” of the 1960s?) Anyway, the narrative she is spinning is that the only problem with Wikipedia is that it’s mainly written by men. Of course, no one is stopping women or minority groups from writing on Wikipedia - anyone can do it if they like working for no pay and having their work undone by the Ministry of Truth. The reality is that the management of Wikipedia clearly has their own agenda, and they are not averse to having the CIA control things.

What do you think, is Maher the new Scary Poppins? Has she been exposed too much now and will she be no longer useful to the spin masters, at least in overt operations? Is she really this stupid, or was this just another “blob” mission?

