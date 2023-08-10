Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Ever Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?

Call of Duty Creator, Fellow at the CIA-Rockefeller Backed Atlantic Council, Pushed the Idea That the Election of Donald Trump Was an Attack on Democracy
Mathew Aldred
Aug 10, 2023
∙ Paid
9
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred