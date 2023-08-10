Ever Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?

Share this postEver Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchEver Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?Call of Duty Creator, Fellow at the CIA-Rockefeller Backed Atlantic Council, Pushed the Idea That the Election of Donald Trump Was an Attack on DemocracyMathew AldredAug 10, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postEver Wondered Why the World Is Beginning to Feel Like a Video Game?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred