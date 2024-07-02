“…there are an extraordinary number of people whom I want to kill. Not in any unkind or personal spirit, but it must be evident to all of you, you must all know half a dozen people at least, who are no use in this world, who are more trouble than they are worth. And I think it would be a good thing to make everybody come before a properly appointed board, just as he might come before the income tax commissioners, and say every five years or every seven years, just put him there and say, sir or madam, now will you be kind enough to justify your existence? If you can't justify your existence, if you're not pulling your weight in the social boat, if you're not producing as much as you consume, or perhaps a little more, then clearly we cannot use the big organization of our society for the purpose of keeping you alive, because your life does not benefit us, and it can't be of very much use to you.”

You may think that, in this 1931 speech, George Bernard Shaw was merely being satirical. This would be a mistake, a fatal one even. Shaw was a leader of the Fabian Society, which advocated for eugenics. The warmonger and former Prime Minister, Tony Blair — now famous for his "Build Back Better" psyop (hence the satirical title of my Substack) — is also a Fabian, which is not at all surprising given that he has long been a leading spokesperson for the dark forces that rule this world. But it would be a mistake to think this was merely a 'lefty' thing. The Nazi Party, which most people label 'far right,' was also very much into killing people who did not 'benefit the collective'.

Incidentally, I now reject the whole 'right-left' narrative. Most narratives framed as 'right vs. left' are merely divide-and-conquer tactics. It is far more useful to think of authoritarianism vs the self-sovereign individual. I’ll go one step further: there are liars and there are truth seekers.

My purpose in posting the George Bernard Shaw clip was to highlight that the people who rule this world, and their technocratic minions, are not our friends. Perhaps you discovered this during the scamdemic, or perhaps you’ve known this for years. Either way, please never forget it. Please do not fall for their divide-and-conquer techniques. "There’s nothing to see here, look over there at that war—pick a side!" The people who rise to the top of the hierarchy are foxes who promise to keep 'safe' those in the hen house. They are wolves wearing sheepskin coats. It’s all very 'safe and effective'.

I reject their hen house, their idea of the 'social boat', and their evaluation of my worth.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Titanic Social Boat Harbor of grand illusions—where dreams converge, then part, The Titanic Social Boat looms, its sails taut against coercive winds' art. Passengers with stamped approvals, lives audited and stark, Chant of progress, voices hollow, masking whispers in the dark. Beneath the deck, the unseen steer, faces nameless in the gloom, The engine roars with silent cries, fuelled by fates of doom. "Validate your existence," the captain declares, his voice ice, "Display your value on our scales—be it in dreams of silver or gold." A skeptic steps aboard, eyes piercing through veils of deception, Challenging the maps they chart, scrutinizing the supposed benefits. "Why measure lives by transactions? By what they can accrue? Isn't the value of a soul immeasurable, beyond what ledgers can construe?" The boat rocks with tumult, as waves of truth collide, Ideas of right and left, now cast starkly aside. For not in labels do we trust, but actions sharp and clear, The skeptics and the seekers, those who dare elsewhere to steer. And so they gather, torches lit, beneath the starless skies, A fleet of small but sturdy crafts, where individual spirits rise. Against the titanic social boat they sail, with winds of change they roar, "For freedom," they cry, "not tyranny, shall guide us to the shore."

