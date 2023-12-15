Share this post"Embracing Misanthropic Malthusianism: The Future is for the Few"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Embracing Misanthropic Malthusianism: The Future is for the Few"Ground-Breaking New Study Reveals Fewer People Equals More Happiness, Suggests Selective Existence.Mathew AldredDec 15, 2023∙ Paid15Share this post"Embracing Misanthropic Malthusianism: The Future is for the Few"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in