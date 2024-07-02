Cancer Specialist, Professor Dalgleish: My lab is looking into Ivermectin as an anti-cancer agent

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. Consult your doctor for medical advice.

It’s good to see Professor Dalgleish taking Ivermectin very seriously; I look forward to seeing what his lab finds out about the mechanisms involved.

There are so many papers now suggesting that Ivermectin may be useful in treating cancer that it seems unwise to ignore it.

has discussed many of these on his Substack.

The papers about the therapeutic benefits of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19 now number over 250, and you can get an overview of them here.

Of course, Vitamin D is essential and there are about 200 papers now reporting on its efficacy with COVID-19.

Further reading: