Share this postProfessor Dalgleish: "mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherProfessor Dalgleish: "mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all""To advise booster vaccines...is no more and no less than medical incompetence; to continue to do so with the above information is medical negligence which can carry a custodial sentence"Mathew AldredSep 29, 2023∙ Paid17Share this postProfessor Dalgleish: "mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be banned once and for all"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in