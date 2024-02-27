Playback speed
Modern Israel: Was it a "miracle"?

Or was it a combination of hubris, Holocaust guilt, geopolitics, and other bad decisions?
Mathew Aldred
Feb 27, 2024
Jacob Rothschild died the other day, but not before leaving us with his view of the creation of the modern state of Israel, in an interview with Daniel Taub, the former Israeli ambassador to the UK:

I've genuinely felt it's one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of the Jewish people.

If you think it took 3,000 years to get to this.

And then you say, how did this miracle happen?

It's the most incredible piece of opportunism.

I mean, if you think, you had an impoverished would-be scientist, Haim Weizmann, who somehow gets to England.

Meets a few people, including members of my family, seduces them.

He has such great charm and conviction.

He gets to Balfour and he unbelievably persuades Balfour and Lloyd George, the prime minister, and most of the ministers, that this idea of the national home for Jews should be allowed to take place.

I mean, it's so, so unlikely.

And then he starts to fight a difficult battle with the British cabinet, and this letter goes through five drafts, as you know,

And in the end it comes out as a rather compromising letter.

I mean the essential point is there for the Jewish community to fasten onto.

You have the first bit which promises a national home rather than the national home and then you have the bit that nothing that's to be done should in any way harm the Arab community.

But you come back to the big point which is that this is perhaps the greatest event in Jewish life for thousands of years and it's a miracle.

“not explicable by natural of scientific laws and is therefore considered to be the work of a divine agency”.

You could see it that way.

Or, you could consider that it was the result of other factors; here’s a few:

Of course, that decision was made. There’s no turning back the clock. Now the nations that were involved in that fateful decision must ensure that their decision did not lead to genocide. Unfortunately, the people are allowing their politicians to play their sick geopolitical games and profit from the death of tens of thousands of Palestinians. And unfortunately, for the Jewish people wanting to live peacefully everywhere else in the world, the genocidal activity in Gaza will only escalate hatred. Again, the ordinary people suffer as the power elites prosper.

