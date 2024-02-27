Modern Israel: Was it a "miracle"?

Jacob Rothschild died the other day, but not before leaving us with his view of the creation of the modern state of Israel, in an interview with Daniel Taub, the former Israeli ambassador to the UK:

I've genuinely felt it's one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of the Jewish people.

If you think it took 3,000 years to get to this.

And then you say, how did this miracle happen?

It's the most incredible piece of opportunism.

I mean, if you think, you had an impoverished would-be scientist, Haim Weizmann, who somehow gets to England.

Meets a few people, including members of my family, seduces them.

He has such great charm and conviction.

He gets to Balfour and he unbelievably persuades Balfour and Lloyd George, the prime minister, and most of the ministers, that this idea of the national home for Jews should be allowed to take place.

I mean, it's so, so unlikely.

And then he starts to fight a difficult battle with the British cabinet, and this letter goes through five drafts, as you know,

And in the end it comes out as a rather compromising letter.

I mean the essential point is there for the Jewish community to fasten onto.

You have the first bit which promises a national home rather than the national home and then you have the bit that nothing that's to be done should in any way harm the Arab community.

But you come back to the big point which is that this is perhaps the greatest event in Jewish life for thousands of years and it's a miracle.