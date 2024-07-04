I see their "Cooling the Mark Out" didn't work.

Yesterday, I wrote about how, as the truth of the scamdemic gradually comes to light, the con artists (see 'technocrats,' 'Big Pharma,' 'politicians,' 'news media') will need to find ways to 'cool down' the public before a revolution of some sort occurs. In the age of the Internet, any attempts they make are unlikely to succeed, even as they continue to control the narrative through censorship. For example, the Spotlight program I mentioned censored their show, but the clips leaked onto the Internet (see video above). It was clear that the public was not at all happy with what they were hearing from the 'independent experts,' especially since one of those experts shares a name with this individual:

Surely it can’t be the same Robert Booy, independent expert from the TV show, right?

(Thanks to

for the link to

)

