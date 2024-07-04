Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

I see their "Cooling the Mark Out" didn't work.

It might work when you are conned into just losing money, but when you lose health and life...
Mathew Aldred
Jul 04, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, I wrote about how, as the truth of the scamdemic gradually comes to light, the con artists (see 'technocrats,' 'Big Pharma,' 'politicians,' 'news media') will need to find ways to 'cool down' the public before a revolution of some sort occurs. In the age of the Internet, any attempts they make are unlikely to succeed, even as they continue to control the narrative through censorship. For example, the Spotlight program I mentioned censored their show, but the clips leaked onto the Internet (see video above). It was clear that the public was not at all happy with what they were hearing from the 'independent experts,' especially since one of those experts shares a name with this individual:

Surely it can’t be the same Robert Booy, independent expert from the TV show, right?

(Thanks to

Aussie17
for the link to Transparency Reporting)

Share

1 Comment
Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred
Recent Posts
Give Israel Bombs ‘Cos Holocaust?
  Mathew Aldred
"What can be, unburdened by what has been"
  Mathew Aldred
Trump: Why all the health problems?
  Mathew Aldred
"What problem is a CBDC going to solve?"
  Mathew Aldred
Australian Jab Pushers Now "Cooling the Mark Out"...
  Mathew Aldred
Cancer Specialist, Professor Dalgleish: My lab is looking into Ivermectin as an anti-cancer agent
  Mathew Aldred
"Pulling your weight in the social boat"
  Mathew Aldred