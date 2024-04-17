3

Dr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression

And I have some questions.
Mathew Aldred
Apr 17, 2024
3
Why does this guy believe he was saved by the Covid jab?

Let’s just be clear about the dangers of the virus, even when it was most dangerous (it had weakened considerably by the time of the jab rollout):

And let’s not even start on the alternative treatments that could have saved people, and were known from the outset (like Vitamin D, which we now know could have reduced any deaths by 33%) but were suppressed by the government/media, like this.

And why all the aggression? Is he scared of something now? If so, maybe he should focus the anger where it is deserved: the jab pushers and perhaps himself (unless he was strangely mandated to get the jab as a YouTuber).

The government was right, people are going to get angrier and angrier over the next few years. And for all sorts of reasons.

Mathew Aldred
