Why does this guy believe he was saved by the Covid jab?
Let’s just be clear about the dangers of the virus, even when it was most dangerous (it had weakened considerably by the time of the jab rollout):
The median IFR for young people was 0.0003%; in other words, they were safe.
Even for older people, at a global level, IFR may have been as low as 0.03% and 0.07% for 0–59 and 0–69-year-olds, respectively. In other words, almost everyone was safe.
The vast majority of those that did die were old (e.g. average age of death “with” Covid was 84 in Canada ) and sick (95% of those that were hospitalized with Covid had at least one comorbidity - and goodness knows what the ventilators and other medications did to those unfortunate people).
And let’s not even start on the alternative treatments that could have saved people, and were known from the outset (like Vitamin D, which we now know could have reduced any deaths by 33%) but were suppressed by the government/media, like this.
And why all the aggression? Is he scared of something now? If so, maybe he should focus the anger where it is deserved: the jab pushers and perhaps himself (unless he was strangely mandated to get the jab as a YouTuber).
The government was right, people are going to get angrier and angrier over the next few years. And for all sorts of reasons.
Dr McCullough Calmly Responds to Aggression