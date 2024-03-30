“Don’t Be Afraid to Agree With Me”

And no, most of the plebs haven't got to the stage where they are learning from their experiences or history.
Mathew Aldred
Mar 30, 2024
Four years on, some of the media minions of the elites are bitter. The same people who influenced millions to take the jabs are now personally affected and so the tune is changed. None of this is important. What is interesting is the bit where he tells the herd “Don’t be afraid” to applaud what he is saying. Therein lies the secret to understanding what just happened. Well, part of it anyway.

