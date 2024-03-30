Four years on, some of the media minions of the elites are bitter. The same people who influenced millions to take the jabs are now personally affected and so the tune is changed. None of this is important. What is interesting is the bit where he tells the herd “Don’t be afraid” to applaud what he is saying. Therein lies the secret to understanding what just happened. Well, part of it anyway.
Share this post
“Don’t Be Afraid to Agree With Me”
mathewaldred.substack.com
“Don’t Be Afraid to Agree With Me”
And no, most of the plebs haven't got to the stage where they are learning from their experiences or history.
Mar 30, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Recent Posts
“Don’t Be Afraid to Agree With Me”