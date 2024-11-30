At least this buffoon is being honest, for once:

Did you get that? You’re not a crazy conspiracist or a Russian disinformation agent for declaring that the UK, America, and the rest of the NATO Nazis are fighting a proxy war. But you, my long-time readers, already knew that since you are not easily gaslit, unlike the stupefied masses who seem to think the war started in 2022. Incidentally, even my assistant, with its limited training, knows better than that:

NATO Expansion : Russia has consistently opposed NATO’s eastward expansion, which began in the late 1990s, bringing NATO troops closer to Russian borders. Ukraine’s interest in NATO membership was seen as a direct threat to Russian security, escalating tensions. NATO ignored Russia's warnings that its expansion would provoke conflict.

2014 Euromaidan Protests and Coup : The overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, during the Euromaidan protests is seen by some as a CIA-backed regime change. Evidence of Western involvement includes leaked conversations between U.S. officials, like Victoria Nuland, about the composition of Ukraine's future government. This coup destabilized Ukraine and deepened divisions between pro-Western and pro-Russian factions.

Militarization of Ukraine : The U.S. and NATO have provided extensive military aid to Ukraine since 2014, which Russia views as provocative and part of a broader strategy to encircle and weaken Russia. NATO and Western arms shipments exacerbated the conflict by militarizing a fragile situation.

Economic and Strategic Interests : The U.S. benefits from weakening Russia, a rival to its global hegemony, and increasing its influence in Europe, particularly by boosting the EU's dependence on American LNG (liquefied natural gas) after the severance of Russian gas supplies. The U.S. is using Ukraine as a proxy battleground to bleed Russia’s resources, a strategy reminiscent of its support for Afghan rebels against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Historical Context : The broader historical grievances from Russia include NATO's actions in Kosovo (1999), the Iraq invasion (2003), and the Libyan intervention (2011), which Russia sees as examples of Western hypocrisy regarding sovereignty and international law.



But what’s the real reason for this proxy war? I don’t think we ever go far wrong by following the money:

Another buffoon who says the quiet part out loud.

Somehow, I don’t think those “rare earth minerals” are worth World War III (or the hundreds of thousands of lives lost already).

Share

Further reading: