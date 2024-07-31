Share this postCIA Agent: "Democracy doesn't mean a thing to us"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCIA Agent: "Democracy doesn't mean a thing to us"Just in case you were wondering.Mathew AldredJul 31, 202417Share this postCIA Agent: "Democracy doesn't mean a thing to us"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareYour regular reminder:Don’t forget this when you next hear the propaganda machine talking about the US ‘supporting democracy’ in the Middle East, Ukraine, Latin America or anywhere else.SubscribeShare17Share this postCIA Agent: "Democracy doesn't mean a thing to us"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share
FYI and that of your readers:
Phillip Agee was a former CIA officer who became well-known for his criticisms of the CIA and his advocacy for greater transparency regarding the agency's activities. Here are some key points about him:
ChatGPT (so caveat lector):
CIA Career: Phillip Agee joined the CIA in 1957 and worked as a case officer in various locations, including Latin America.
Criticism of the CIA: After leaving the agency in 1968, Agee became disillusioned with the CIA's operations, particularly its involvement in covert actions and interference in foreign governments.
Publication of "Inside the Company: CIA Diary": In 1975, Agee published a book titled "Inside the Company: CIA Diary," in which he detailed his experiences and exposed numerous covert CIA operations and the identities of CIA officers. The book caused a significant controversy and led to heightened security concerns for the agency.
Impact and Consequences: Agee's revelations were highly controversial and led to widespread debate about the role and oversight of intelligence agencies. The U.S. government and intelligence community condemned his actions, arguing that they endangered lives and national security.
Legal and Personal Repercussions: Following the publication of his book, Agee faced various legal challenges and had his U.S. passport revoked. He lived in exile in several countries, including Cuba and Germany, before eventually settling in Cuba, where he lived until his death in 2008.
Legacy: Agee is remembered as a whistleblower who significantly impacted public perceptions of the CIA and intelligence operations. His actions contributed to broader discussions about government transparency, accountability, and the ethical boundaries of intelligence work.
Phillip Agee remains a controversial figure, with opinions divided on whether he was a hero exposing necessary truths or a traitor endangering national security.
Cunts.In.Action. C.I.A.