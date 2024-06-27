This is an important piece that shows the insanity of allowing Ukraine to take out Russian nuclear radar systems:

In the past two weeks, Ukraine appears to have attacked large Russian radars at Armavir and Orsk, severely damaging the former. After more than two years of conflict, Ukrainian strikes against Russian radars—even on Russian soil—may seem unremarkable, but these were no ordinary radars. They were part of Russia’s strategic early warning system, designed to detect an incoming American nuclear strike and to enable Russia to launch its own nuclear forces before they are destroyed.

If Moscow believes that Washington could conduct a successful preemptive attack on its nuclear forces, its trigger finger could get very itchy, raising the risk that Russia might launch a large-scale nuclear attack based on a false or misinterpreted warning. Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin appears fixated on the concern that the United States might launch a first strike on Russia’s nuclear forces and leadership.

Worse still, what if Russia believes that Ukraine conducted the strike at Washington’s behest, to better position the United States to fight a nuclear war should the current conflict escalate? To be sure, I don’t believe for one second that Washington ordered the strike or would fight a nuclear war on Ukraine’s behalf—but it’s far from clear that Russia shares this assessment. While Moscow has said nothing about the attacks (probably because it is embarrassed that Ukraine succeeding in hitting a target as sensitive as the Armavir radar), its view of the conflict as a whole suggests what its interpretation may be.

If Russia believes that Ukraine will attack more radars or other nuclear command-and-control assets, especially on U.S. instructions, it may decide to escalate the conflict. Russia’s official nuclear doctrine explicitly provides for the possibility of nuclear use in the event of non-nuclear attacks on its nuclear command and control system—exactly the circumstance that has come to pass. In practice, this threat should be taken seriously rather than literally. Nuclear use would be a disproportionate, and correspondingly unlikely, response to Ukraine’s attacks. However, a Russia that feels its nuclear command-and-control system is in jeopardy, now or in the future, could try to raise the probability of nuclear war—by ramping up its nuclear threats or raising the alert level of its nuclear forces—to signal the danger associated with further attacks and hence deter Ukraine from conducting them.

And now, an MIT Professor has spoken out on this subject too:

Let’s hope the Ukrainians don’t escalate the situation any more before America has time to elect a new president who can end this insane conflict. Just as in Israel, Biden’s people have lost control over their puppet state (or is it the other way around?), and Biden himself has no mental capacity to take leadership in this dire situation. What a sad way to end the human race, allowing a weak, confused, and senile old man to seal our fate.

Incidentally, who do you think would do a better job at ending the wars in Ukraine and Israel, President Trump or RFK Jr?

Share