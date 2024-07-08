First, they said this (H. R. 2882 - p.50):

“None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to provide arms, training, or other assistance to the Azov Battalion”.

Why? Because it’s now general knowledge that Azov Battalion soldiers are openly Nazis (it has always been okay to be secretly Nazis, as long as you don’t fly the flags, wear the badges/tattoos, do the Sieg Heil salute, and persecute non-Nazis in polite society). But what’s the point in playing games, now that the news is out that the CIA has long been in Ukraine supporting Nazis? So, now they aren’t even hiding it anymore (although they do use word salad):

The Biden administration will allow a Ukrainian military unit with a checkered past to use U.S. weaponry.

“Checkered past”! Don’t bring up Nazism, unless you love Putin:

Current leaders say the brigade has been targeted by Russian propaganda. “Now that the ban is lifted, it brings us to a full understanding of how poisonous Russian propaganda is,” Palamar said.

It’s all just Russian disinformation, “Nothing to see here at all!”

The US military-industrial complex (MIC) elites did not want the generally uninformed American public to believe it was funding Nazis to do its dirty work in Ukraine. However, ever since 1945—and perhaps even earlier, if you consider US corporations’ funding of Hitler (see 'CIA Bush Brown Brothers Harriman')—it has utilized Nazis in various ways, including Operation Gladio and Operation Paperclip.

I now believe that the Nazis didn’t simply disappear in 1945, although CIA-sponsored Hollywood might have you think so. I strongly suspect (though I’m still gathering evidence) that they integrated themselves into the Anglo-American military-industrial complex, planning and preparing for their so-called Fourth Reich. These individuals are not the ignorant thugs seen in small marches across America and Europe, which appear to be FBI and intelligence service distractions; they are well-organized, and connected to large multinational corporations and banks. It wouldn’t surprise me if the so-called 'Stakeholder Capitalism'—which, after all, is the twisted authoritarian alliance of corporation and militaristic state, championed by Schwab and other Bilderbergers—is the public front for this organization. Units like Azov, which have now been inconveniently exposed, are some of their uniformed military operatives. It is suspected that the German military harbours secret units within its ranks, and I expect something similar across NATO, whose leaders have included literal Nazis—a claim that might sound outlandish, but I encourage you to check out my article for more details).

Professor Mark Felton follows a number of these 1945 Nazis in this video, which I recommend (spoiler - they stayed in power after 1945):

Further reading: