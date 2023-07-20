Share this postAn Examination of the FBI Report on Alleged Wrongdoing Involving Burisma Holdings and the Bidensmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAn Examination of the FBI Report on Alleged Wrongdoing Involving Burisma Holdings and the BidensSenator releases of FBI FD-1023 dated June 30, 2020, detailing information of potential misconduct involving Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, and Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.Mathew AldredJul 20, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postAn Examination of the FBI Report on Alleged Wrongdoing Involving Burisma Holdings and the Bidensmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in