One Rule For Thee...

Stop the second rate sophistry, cut the funds, and put right the Anglo-American Empire's mistakes.
Mathew Aldred
Apr 17, 2024
Lord Cameron (unelected UK Foreign Secretary):

A reckless and dangerous thing for Iran to have done. And I think the whole world can see. All these countries that have somehow wondered, well, you know, what is the true nature of Iran? It's there in black and white.

What would Britain do if a hostile nation flattened one of our consulates?

Well, we would take, you know, we would take the very strong action.

If these politicians really wanted peace they wouldn’t be sitting in studios spinning events to please the military-industrial complex; they would be meeting with their “enemies”, they would be ending the unconditional funding of the destruction of Gaza and the killing of thousands of women and children, and they would insist on putting right the mistakes that the Anglo-American Empire made in allowing the creation of the state of Israel. Of course, no one is going to admit the hubris of enabling a global cultural/ethnic/racial/religious diaspora (there are disagreements among themselves about what the group is exactly) to colonize territory in the middle of their avowed enemies (with friends like these…); however, the Americans and British and others can accept their responsibility for what has happened and work to fix it rather than simply allowing the escalation to the point where we get global conflict (although I see that many religious types are praying for this, which is just sickening).

If real and lasting peace is to happen, it will mean America imposing a solution that none of the men of violence on either side wants in the Holy Land. The needs of many reasonable Israelis and Palestinians can be met; contrary to what many believe, there is a significant (a majority?) number of people on both sides who sincerely want peace (as opposed to carrying out some genocidal land grab) and are willing to make compromises and move beyond the tragedies of the last 70+ years.

