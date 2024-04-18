You will own nothing...

This is Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, Canada:

So we're starting to see a segment of the population reject this idea of owning a home and they're moving towards rental because it gives them more freedom. They can travel to different places. They can try out different communities. Their job may take them from place to place. And so people have become much more liberated around what housing looks like and what the tenure of housing looks like.

I guess that’s the “Canadian Dream”, right? No, wait:

I assume she doesn’t have any property outside the city, right?

Let me assure my readers of one thing: the power elites will always own stuff (and they lie).

Even if these psychopaths managed to bring in a fully dystopian collectivist authoritarian state, they would still own stuff. That’s how they think they can own those who don’t.

They plunder wherever they go, and to add insult to injury they pretend that their economic policies are nothing to do with the fact that people cannot afford to own their own homes. They then spin stories that owning a home is not at all important for self-sovereign and independent people, so it doesn’t matter if ownership is out of their reach. They simply forget to tell the plebs that their generational wealth came from property ownership.

Regular reminder: as economic conditions get worse and worse for many, the wealthy New Aristocrats have never had it so good. There is a billionaire made everyday now, and that is off the back of property ownership.

A total of $70tn is expected to be inherited by the next generation over the next 20 years.

Don’t be fooled. This was all worked out millennia ago. They are spinning you lies about “own nothing and be happy”.

