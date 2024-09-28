N.B. This is an urgent piece for my readers in Northern Ireland, and for freedom lovers everywhere. I’m still on a pause from writing and I’m not switching on paid subscriptions, but this couldn’t wait.

It’s 2024, and we have witnessed some brutal tyranny over the past few years that has awakened many people; however, there are still some people who are determined to model our world on 1984:

Doh Public Health Bill Cons Document July 2024 747KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

People of Northern Ireland have two more weeks to respond to this ‘consultation document’, but as usual I suspect that few know anything about it.

From Page 77/78:

Opinion is divided as to whether there should be a power to impose medical treatment on an individual.

Their ‘conclusion’:

The Department should give further consideration to the ethical and practical aspects of this…

In everyday life, I’m generally known as a quiet, mild-mannered, and gentle soul, so it sometimes surprises me how passionately I can despise the bureaucratic class of techno-fascist elites and self-described ‘experts.’ These experts tell us what is ‘ethical,’ ‘practical,’ ‘safe and effective,’ and ‘The Science™.’ This is again one of those occasions when I’m reminded of the collectivist authoritarianism that has been trending over the past few years, and my deep disgust for those bureaucrats who are enabling it.

If you live in Northern Ireland, please take some time to respond to this ‘consultation’ document, and share it with others too. The UKMFA has the links and some helpful response tips here:

This all makes my blood boil, which is not healthy. Still, I will not sleep soundly until we have a society that has rid itself of these demons. Yes, at this point, I don’t think it is hyperbolic to talk in terms of a war between Good and Evil. I don’t think you even have to be religious to believe that there are malevolent, anti-human forces at work. I have a feeling that something, somewhere, wants to destroy us all. There, I said it. Call me a conspiracy theorist, call me paranoid, call me what you like, but the facts remain: there are self-described ‘elites,’ or minions of the evil—people who consider themselves superior to others, a parasitic class, if you will—who would happily take away our bodily autonomy. If we don’t have bodily autonomy, we have nothing. We might as well be mindless drones.

Now, I’m going to get back to some gardening and hopefully cool down. Apologies for being the bearer of bad news, but I’m afraid we have to stay alert and battle tyranny while we can.

Truth and justice will prevail in the end, but we have a long way to go yet.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The New Normal Authoritarians From the swirl of chaos, they emerge, Wolves draped in wool, ready to surge. With silken words and grandiose dreams, They grasp for power through iron schemes. Beneath a cloak of benevolence, hides a steely core, Promising sanctuary, yet ushering in the control they adore. In each edict, a veiled cage glistens— A golden prison where autonomy withers. They play on fears and insecurities, Twisting truths into obscurities. Gaslighting, guilt - their tools of trade, Leaving critical thinking to fade. In complexity, they find their stage, Simple answers for a troubled age. But beneath the surface, a darker scheme, The death of freedom, a fading dream. So heed this warning, stay alert and wise, Question authority, see through disguise. For in the shadows of the new normal's throne, Lurk those who'd claim your mind as their own.

