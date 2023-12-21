Share this postDespotism: Order Out of Chaosmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDespotism: Order Out of ChaosGround-breaking new study proves despotism has been misunderstood, argues that a single, all-powerful ruler, aided by Neo-Feudal Overlords, is just what the world needs nowMathew AldredDec 21, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postDespotism: Order Out of Chaosmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in