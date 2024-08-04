A July 2024 update from the New Zealand government, just in case you thought the ‘New Normal Authoritarianism’ of Ardern et al. was all over:

Interim Nz Pandemic Plan V2 2.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

From page 125:

The power to prescribe preventive treatment allows a medical officer of health, in respect of any person who has been isolated or quarantined, to require people to remain where they are isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infectious disease, and until they have undergone such preventive treatment as the medical officer of health prescribes (section 70(1)(h)).

Section 71A states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised 126 NEW ZEALAND PANDEMIC PLAN: A FRAMEWORK FOR ACTION by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.

In other words, unless the people take back control of their country and oust the collectivist authoritarians, the next time they cook up an engineered virus a ‘medical officer’ will be able to imprison anyone (‘isolate’ - see ‘quarantine camps’ aka Gulag) until they comply with ‘preventative treatment’ (see modRNA or DNA Jab) aka violation of bodily autonomy. This will be backed by the ‘use of force’ from the State Goons.

The state violence of 2020 onwards was not an anomaly - it was the start of the ‘Great Reset’ to a ‘New Normal’ of authoritarianism. It was just the warm-up. Unless we win the information war, and get libertarian-minded people in government, it will only get worse from here on. People have short memories, and the government has endless propaganda resources.

This is not fear-mongering or fake news, as some would like to believe. You can read the ‘pandemic plan’ for yourself. It’s quite clear. They are telling us exactly what they intend to do. That’s one thing that has surprised me throughout the past four years: none of this authoritarianism is hidden too deeply. It’s all there on their websites, just a few clicks away. Technically speaking, no one can claim they weren’t warned. They just weren’t paying enough attention.

I’m sorry to break this to some people, but we can’t afford to put down our weapons in the information war. Even with a following wind, and the greatest will in the world, it will take us years to defeat these people. But defeat them we must.

Don’t give up. Don’t relax now. We are in the eye of the storm.

P.S. I really am sorry to keep talking about this stuff. It’s not what I want to hear. I want to hear that we won the information war, that the people have learned their lesson, and that the world has seen the last of the collectivist authoritarians. One day that might be the case, but it’s many years away, I’m sad to say.

Share

Further reading: