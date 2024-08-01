I find these testimonies fascinating:

I’ve watched a lot of them over the years, wondering what they mean. It’s easy to hand wave them away, of course, and most people do.

I’m guessing that for many of my readers, the subject of UFOs might seem unimportant and even goofy, so why waste time and energy on it when the world is on the brink of self-destruction in one way or another? Well, this is something I’ve been pondering for some time now. Leaving aside the possibility that real and powerful non-human intelligence might be involved, what we appear to have is one of the biggest psyops in history with the involvement of many US government agencies, including professional CIA liars. Is this all simply a distraction from real events, such as global warmongering and economic parasitization by the techno-fascist neo-feudal elites? Or, is this a distraction from advancements in secret military technology that are about to change the course of human history? I do not doubt that many of the UFO accounts out there—and there are a lot of them—are simply ‘Decoy, Distract, and Trash’ operations (DDT):

Decoy: This involves creating or using an alternative issue, event, or narrative to divert attention from the main issue. The decoy is meant to redirect public focus and resources. Distract: This part of the strategy aims to keep the public or the opponent preoccupied with issues or narratives that are of less importance or entirely irrelevant. This distraction prevents effective responses to more significant issues. Trash: This involves discrediting, devaluing, or destroying the reputation and credibility of a target, such as an individual, a group, or a narrative. It can involve spreading misinformation, disinformation, or using derogatory tactics to undermine the opponent.

DDT tactics are used to control or alter public discourse and can be seen in various forms of media manipulation, information warfare, and strategic communication. We saw this all the time with COVID-19, and those who have their eyes still open and their emotions under control see it all the time with the warmongering professional information manipulators in Ukraine and Israel - and their operatives in Western mainstream and so-called ‘alternative’ media. Most of this stuff is generated by the boatload and is only good enough to fool the seriously intellectually impaired, but other stuff seems to be convincing more intelligent people using tactics that evidence a sophisticated understanding of human psychology and media dynamics in shaping perceptions and influencing behaviour.

So why start seriously examining this seemingly goofy subject of UFOs now, in 2024? Well, if my very amateur and superficial understanding of the subject is correct, the confluence or convergence of the following technologies and geopolitical events may be lining us up for global events unlike any humankind has seen before, and potentially advanced propulsion craft and global propaganda narratives, such as ‘alien invasion’, may be about to be used against us. Here are just a few of these factors, which I believe will create a perfect storm of conflict that could possibly prompt an unprecedented global ‘solution’ from those who actually run the world (not the kayfabe puppets and captured stooges):

fusion energy

artificial superintelligence (or artificial general intelligences working together)

global economic meltdown after decades of elite parasitization of the plebs who, up to this point, have mostly fallen for the fraudulent claims of ‘free markets’ and neo-feudal planned economies using private central banks and fiat money Ponzi schemes.

24/7/365 Digital Panopticon surveillance using AI - the Internet, the streets, the digital money etc.

the rising awareness, expectations, and anger of many plebs: the rolling out of the Great Reset and related scams inadvertently awakened many from their quasi-comatose condition. But despite their best efforts to disunite the people using ancient divide-and-conquer tactics using religious/tribal/ideological kinetic warfare in Ukraine and Israel, the elites will not succeed this time. A lot of younger people, in particular, are very quietly rejecting the BS. They haven’t mainlined the propaganda on TV like their increasingly demented elders.

I could go on, but I think you probably get the idea.

So where do we start? One of the problems we have in determining who to take seriously on this subject is that we have no way of knowing who is simply from the CIA or other sketchy organizations, and who is a genuine truth seeker (or if they are from the CIA, is there any truth or clues in what they say). Indeed, I have no doubt that some of the most serious scientists involved are wittingly or unwittingly a part of these psychological games. Incidentally, one of the reasons I started getting interested was when I found that serious scientists are involved. That said, if we read between the lines they feed us, and focus on verifiable facts, we might be able to piece together some kind of picture of what is really happening. Or, maybe not. I don’t know yet what facts we can verify, and what will just be speculation. Still, with so much possibly at stake, perhaps some intelligent speculation will have to suffice.

Let me know what you think.

Share