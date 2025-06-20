How are you enjoying the media’s latest performance? The usual ensemble cast — cable anchors, ex-generals, think-tank ghouls — are working overtime to mainline war propaganda into the American bloodstream. And it’s working. It always works.

Did you know the vast majority of Americans supported the war in Vietnam… until they didn’t?

Did you know they backed the invasion of Iraq… until they didn’t?

Did you know they cheered on the proxy war in Ukraine… until they didn’t?

The script doesn’t change — only the names and maps. And somehow, the audience never learns.

How long before ‘the vast majority of Americans’ are for the war in Iran (if you believe Newsweek, 65% of MAGA are already signed up for bombings)? Trump is siding with the Neocons, against his election promises to end wars, and hopes that he can persuade a majority to get on board - continuously using the slogan/talking point “we can’t afford to let Iran have the bomb”, as if Tulsi Gabbard had not already told him they were not close to a nuclear bomb.

But let’s be honest, this was never really about a bomb. It’s about Israel.

There are many reasons why American politicians line up behind Israel: AIPAC funding, defence contracts, and strategic alliances. But that’s not the whole story.

It might surprise some readers to learn that a significant number of Americans — particularly in the evangelical South — believe supporting Israel guarantees a “blessing from God.” Seriously. They think the modern secular state of Israel (a man-made social engineering project) is a divine continuation of ancient Israel, “God’s chosen nation.”

Never mind that ancient Israel fell, or that Jesus himself was rejected by the very religious leaders of that time — the same leaders who felt their power threatened by his message.

Politicians rarely say any of this out loud. But one just did…

I know — it sounds crazy, right? Not just because people in the developed world are making geopolitical decisions — potentially sparking World War III — based on weird interpretations of ancient scriptures, but because it doesn’t even make theological sense to most Christians.

What Senator Cruz is preaching isn’t historic Christian doctrine. According to the New Testament, Jesus fulfilled and ended the old covenant, replacing it with a new one built on faith, not bloodline.

The fanatical Jewish religious leader who “saw the light” and converted to Christianity — the Apostle Paul — made this unmistakably clear:

“There is neither Jew nor Greek... for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” (Galatians 3:28–29)

The idea that the modern nation-state of Israel holds some special spiritual entitlement is a 20th-century theological invention, pushed by dispensationalist preachers and the Scofield Reference Bible, not by Jesus, not by Paul, and not by the early Church.

In biblical terms, the “chosen people” are no longer a nation. They’re a community of belief — those who follow Christ, regardless of ancestry.

Incidentally, don’t blame “the Jews” for this Zionist nonsense. This didn’t come from Judaism (although some Israeli political leaders have been happy to use it). It came from deviant Christian churches after the Reformation, particularly in the 19th and 20th centuries — mostly in Britain and the United States — who began preaching that the modern return of Jews to Palestine was a fulfilment of biblical prophecy.

This was not the belief of historic Christianity, nor of traditional Judaism. In fact, for centuries, Orthodox Jewish rabbis explicitly opposed Zionism, calling it a premature and dangerous political project (many still do oppose it). To them, only the Messiah could restore Israel — not British diplomats, not Balfour, and certainly not American televangelists with flag lapel pins and apocalyptic charts (I hear it pays well).

The roots of this doctrine in more recent times lie in Dispensationalism, a theological system cooked up in the 1800s by John Nelson Darby, later popularised in America through the Scofield Reference Bible — a book that slipped an entirely new worldview into the margins of Scripture. From there, it made its way into some evangelical churches, Sunday schools, and eventually into the foreign policy of the world’s most powerful empire—and Tucker’s podcast.

Maybe it’s time to ask: Does your faith demand this war? Or is it being manipulated to justify it?

Incidentally, does anyone want me to delve into the world of US TV Evangelists? I just had a quick look at what we’re dealing with — and… whoa.

On the off chance that you’re not whisked into the sky in a rapture while the nukes rain down — but instead find yourself huddled in some rural corner, swallowing Radblock and somehow surviving the initial strikes — you might, amid the ash and ruin, start wondering:

Who started this insanity?

This might help (although I doubt you will care at that point):

The Early Foundations Of Christian Zionism 72.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share

Further reading: