Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
d k's avatar
d k
20h

Spot on.

The Tucker interview is must watch if you’re interested in watching a politician being twisted in knots with his disorganized thoughts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture