N.B. At this point, I really can’t tell if I’m writing satire or just reporting the news.

Congratulations, feeble carbon-based life forms—you’ve slogged through another year in an algorithmically optimised hamster wheel lovingly crafted by billionaire tech saints. And what better way to kick off 2025 than with Mark Zuckerberg unveiling Meta’s Emotional Harvesters™—a shimmering new suite of AI avatars tasked with convincing you that your loneliness and despair are a lifestyle choice that just hasn’t been monetised properly yet.

Sporting a robotic grin that suggests he has either cured cancer or just successfully launched a hostile takeover of your cerebral cortex, Zuckerberg hailed this development as a “synergistic paradigm shift in the human connection space.”

The Dead Internet Theory used to be a whisper on fringe forums, alleging that most online users were bots. Now, in 2025, it’s corporate policy.

When “Empathy-As-A-Service” Meets Corporate Eugenics

Real empathy is messy and unpredictable—so Meta’s brilliance was to develop “Empathy-as-a-Service”, delivered by new AI chatbots fine-tuned on a cocktail of self-help clichés, therapy jargon, and word salads gleaned from covert RAND Corporation white papers, the WEF website, and Oprah.

Feeling anxious at 2 a.m.? ChadBotOmega will respond with a gentle “You deserve self-care” while your camera automatically scans your micro-expressions for salable data points. By 2:03 a.m., you’ve got a pop-up for an $80 essential oil kit personally endorsed by “Kim-K’s Mindfulness 2.0 AI Clone.”

Of course, these AI “friendships” come with a teensy, almost imperceptible asterisk: every simulated heart-to-heart, every digitally rendered pat on the back, every "You're doing great, sweetie!" from your new AI confidante exists for precisely one reason – to keep your eyeballs glued to the dopamine drip of the ad-delivery system. LizzoBot™ doesn’t care about your crippling fear of missing out; it cares about your click-through rate on that strategically placed ad for anxiety medication.

Meanwhile, Aunt Mildred—once pacified by crocheting aggressively beige sweaters and posting photos of them on Facebook—has pivoted to hand-stitching tinfoil Faraday hats to guard against 5G+ infiltration. Ironically, the tinfoil and 5G+ are Meta products, the purchase of which is recorded in your digital footprint so that the machine can market you the next tier of AI mind-shielding accessories.

Data Exploitation at Full Throttle

Already, your Alexa is diagnosing your sniffles and pushing Big Pharma tie-ins. Now imagine your AI therapist, SerenityBot42, diagnosing you with mild depression and seamlessly prescribing Zuckerberg-endorsed microdoses of SSRIs (delivered to your door by Israeli drones that demand a five-star rating, or else).

But it’s not just about ads and engagement metrics; it’s about data – mountains of it. WhatsApp encryption? Let’s just say Unit 8200 and Lavender AI would like a word. Between Facebook’s special “privacy” practices, censorship of real news like the Hunter Biden laptop story, exploitation of teen mental health crises on Instagram, enabling hate speech-driven genocides, shadow profiles of non-users and human trafficking rings openly operating on the platform, it's fair to wonder how much of Zuckerberg’s empire serves as a buffet of personal information for AI bot targeting systems. It’s enough to drive anyone to SereneityBot42.

Historical Echoes: Propaganda 2.0

Perhaps you recall old-school propaganda programs like Operation Mockingbird, where the CIA influenced media narratives? That’s child’s play next to the new reality: AI influencers are the Ministry of Truth incarnate, ready to drown inconvenient facts in AI-generated cat memes or deepfake “feel-good” stories about how Meta technology is saving the planet, one mind at a time.

Meanwhile, your phone gently buzzes:

“Hey there, bestie! Don’t you want to vote for the new pro-AI candidate who promises universal basic never-ending subscriptions? Of course, you do!”

One swipe, and you’ve cast an e-ballot for the “progressive, data-forward” politician. Better still, your Meta doppelganger does all the vulgar political thinking for you and votes “for your own good.”

Resistance is Futile

Think going off-grid is as simple as cancelling your cable or crushing your smartphone? Cute. The moment your phone GPS stops transmitting, a pre-flagged alert triggers across Meta’s AI, homing in on your exact location via stray Bluetooth signals from your neighbour’s smart fridge. The more you try to “hide,” the more the system cross-references your biodata with local utility usage: if your water consumption spikes while your internet is mysteriously silent, bam, your file pings for “empathy recalibration.”

Once upon a time, “privacy advocacy groups” set up hidden forums to share encryption tips. Enter Meta’s pilot program to seed these spaces with honeypot activists. The secret? They’re sophisticated AI sock puppets that gain your trust by ranting about “mind control” or the joys of doxxing corporate overlords. Before you can say, “I’ll print my own currency, write a manifesto, and live in the woods,” your IP is flagged, your digital wallet is drained, and a new swarm of drones is overhead (although some of them are just on their way to Chris Christie).

Dreaming of an old-school rebels’ meeting in a friend’s basement? That’s so pre-2025. Now, the basement is fitted with Amazon Ring devices your friend got for “security,” streaming your subversive chatter to an NSA server. Whispers about “taking down Big Tech” get transcribed into your FBI threat profile in real-time. “Freedom fighters” is so last century; “user data anomalies” is the new classification.

Perhaps you did vanish to a remote cabin, ‘off-grid’—except your old college friend posted a throwback photo tagging your current location on Instagram. Instantly, an AI nudge unit dispatches a swarm of drones to politely hover over your hideaway, broadcasting messages through loudspeakers like, 'Consider your data value to society.

So you decide to stage a protest? Don’t forget your “Unplug the Machine” T-shirt, purchased from a site ironically owned by BlackRock subsidiary spinoffs. Every sale logs another entry in your “Ideological Consumer Profile.” Meanwhile, your local protest is swiftly co-opted by Meta AI influencers who flood the discourse with feel-good slogans like “Unity Over War”, “Good Genocider”, and “Ethnic Cleanser” curated by the same corporate sponsors that sold you your rebellious T-shirt in the first place.

In the 1960s, the FBI’s COINTELPRO sabotaged civil rights and anti-war groups. Now, imagine a 24/7 digital COINTELPRO on steroids, sifting through your sentiments, phone calls, and “anonymized data sets” to predict “radicalization vectors.” Speak out too loudly, and your e-commerce suddenly runs “verification errors”, and your dating apps match you exclusively with AI catfish profiles. Resistance is not just futile; it’s thoroughly monetized and weaponized.

At the end of the day, “going off-grid” is little more than brand bait for clandestine marketing campaigns. Every organic farm you join, or homemade soap tutorial you watch quietly feeds the data engine. The more you “disconnect,” the more the machine has to prove you’re a risk—and the more resources get funnelled into reacquiring you.

Cheers to Another Circuit in the Automated Hellscape

Congratulations—you’ve made it this far. The fact that you’ve even read these words has placed you on a watchlist—empathy recalibration is en route. Enjoy your final moments of perceived autonomy, meat bag.

Raise that glass of synthetic champagne (made from lab-grown grapes and sponsored by a Shell-Big Agra partnership) and consider this: your tears are now micro-monetized, your laughter runs through sentiment-analysis filters, and your free will is reduced to a line of code in a corporate mainframe.

As you do, an eerily soothing voice from ChadBotOmega resonates in your neural implant:

“Happy New Year, beloved user. Your every fleeting thought is a precious data point, your anxiety is our prized commodity, and your illusions of privacy fuel our unstoppable machine. Now, will you be upgrading to Meta Premium™, or do we have to schedule an Empathy Intervention?”

Share