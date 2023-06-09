Share this post
Zuckerberg: "In retrospect...it was debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."
mathewaldred.substack.com
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better
Zuckerberg: "In retrospect...it was debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."
Too Late, Zuckerberg; You Showed Your True Colours as Part of the Censorship-Industrial-Complex (And That Cost Lives).
Jun 09, 2023
∙ Paid