Genus: Nutrientia Compellaria Klausianus

Common Name: Ze Bugs Davos Man (Not to be mistaken with The King of Davos himself)

Danger Level: 🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️🍽️ (Mildly radioactive; chirps in Davos-approved frequencies)

Role:

Ze Bugs Davos Man needs you to eat insects for planetary salvation while he dines on Wagyu and foie gras in private jet lounges (he has to understand human ways before returning to wherever he came from). He claims it’s “sustainable,” but it’s actually psychological conditioning for broader submission. It is unclear whether this species is actually an alien who coincidentally resembles Klaus or whether he is, in fact, a genetically modified clone of Klaus.

Known Aliases:

The Entomophagy Evangelist

Klaus’s Culinary Consultant™

The Insect Whisperer

The Cricket Commissar

Gourmet of the Great Reset™

Habitat:

WEF panels titled “Rethinking Protein: A Mandate for the Masses”

Upscale “climate-forward” restaurants with $48 cricket canapés

Google-funded food labs producing worm burgers

YouTube pre-roll ads about “resilient food systems”

Davos hotel lobbies—after eating steak, before tweeting bug recipes

Appearance:

Designer eco-suit made from recycled Amazon delivery boxes

Wears a lapel pin that says “You Will Eat Ze Bugs” in Helvetica

Carries a dossier titled “Normalizing Novel Proteins through Shame and Substitution”

Often speaks with a soft European accent and a hard disdain for the working class

Primary Behaviours:

Cricket Normalization Tactics™:

Slides bugs into school menus and UN policy simultaneously

“Children adapt quickly when parents can’t afford meat.”

Moral Blackmail Cuisine™:

Presents eating meat as selfish, indulgent, and colonial

“Would you like CO₂ with that burger, peasant?”

Class-Based Gastronomic Division:

Dines on veal at Davos while instructing you to mealworm responsibly

“Insects are the future—just not for me.”

Nutritional Reframing:

Claims bugs are “superfoods,” not livestock substitutes

“This isn’t deprivation. It’s innovation!”

Ego-Flavored Propaganda:

Convinces young influencers to post cricket pasta for virtue points

“Being poor is ethical now.”

Call:

“You will eat ze bugs.”

“Cattle are climate criminals.”

“Cricket flour is protein-positive and identity-neutral.”

“You’ll own nothing, digest everything.”

Feeding Habits:

Government subsidies for mealworm factories

Corporate partnerships with “alt-protein pioneers”

WEF food security memos

The ambient self-loathing of urban elites

Davos banquets—bug-free for attendees

Affiliations:

UN Committee for “Sustainable Protein Equity”

WEF Sub-Panel on Gastronomic Compliance

EU Ministry of Culinary Conformity

