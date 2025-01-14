From the whitewashing exercise that is the UK Covid Inquiry comes a little truth:

YouTube removed a video of a barrister speaking at the Covid Inquiry about harms caused by coronavirus vaccines, it has emerged. Anna Morris KC, who is representing family groups injured by the jab, told the inquiry that a repost of her preliminary submissions to Baroness Hallett had been taken down by the social media giant. Ms Morris said that those harmed by the vaccine had been “dismissed, ignored, censored” and treated with “hostility” when they attempted to seek help or talk about their conditions.

“The inquiry must understand the stigma and censorship for the vaccine injured and bereaved…Doctors were instructed to keep their concerns from the public, including their own patients.

How much of that will get into the final report?

Was the Google-YouTube-Alphabet Agencies-Censorship-Industrial Complex the worst of all the platforms in censoring people? I know it took down many of my videos (@TheRandomArchivist). I thought it was going to stop when their horrible CEO and toxic jab pusher died mysteriously of some very fast-acting cancer recently (hmmm), but it seems not:

Just as JFK is rumoured to have said about the CIA, 'splinter it into a thousand pieces,' so too should Google face a reckoning for its evil censorship, which may have cost countless lives.

