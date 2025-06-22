Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Zimmer's avatar
Mike Zimmer
6h

Trying to mess with our minds again eh, Mr. T.W. Burrows? You would not be so glib with your words if you had been crenulated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture