I have purposely not named names in the following (not easy), nor given links or footnotes to prove every point. I could provide an infinite number of examples — and it is tempting to do so, especially when I’m angry, which is quite often these days. But I’ve left out names because naming instantly closes down the minds of tribalists. To protect their tribal identity, they cannot afford to see the bigger picture — they instantly resort to, “But what about such-and-such a tribe?” If you doubt any of what follows, I encourage you to look around and find your own examples. It isn’t difficult in an age when nearly everything is searchable.

The Tribe That Wasn’t Allowed to Be: Human Tribal Instinct, Identity, and the Coming Reckoning

I believe — or at least hope — that human cultural evolution can eventually outcompete hundreds of millions of years of tribal instincts. That is part of what I call enlightenment: the idea that our minds and moral imagination can transcend the old pack logic that once kept our ancestors alive on the savanna. In a fully enlightened world, we would not cling to ancient bloodlines or mythic promises to justify domination. We would not need chosen tribes, holy lands, secret cabals, or competing victim narratives. We would protect each other as individuals first, by equal law, equal dignity, and mutual respect.

But I do not think we are anywhere close to that ideal today. The problem is not that modern humans need tribes anymore for basic survival — we don’t. The problem is that we are surrounded by too many weak men who have forgotten how power really works. They scold their own kin for wanting solidarity while bowing to more aggressive, cohesive tribalists. They preach universalism while shielding networks, cartels, cabals, and tightly bonded ingroups that outcompete the atomised masses. In doing so, they help ancient tribal structures thrive and expand — even in societies that claim to be post-tribal, secular, and fair.

So the ancient tribal survival machine still wins — not because it is morally good or biologically necessary anymore, but because it is more cunning, more loyal, more ruthless, and more willing to protect its own. Enlightenment is possible, but not while we keep pretending the game is something other than what it is.

The Evolutionary Instinct That Won’t Die

Look at any human community under pressure and you will see it: the tight circle of “us,” the suspicion of “them,” the bonding of identity through shared blood, belief, or trauma. Our ancestors did not survive alone; they survived by pooling trust, forging loyalty, and punishing traitors. This was not some silly superstition — it was how a vulnerable species made it through predators, famines, and rival clans. Those still alive today are proof of how well that worked.

Some think we can simply talk people out of this. But telling a human to “stop being tribal” is like telling a wolf to stop marking territory. I know — I’ve tried. You can wrap it in constitutions or universal rights, but the instinct stays. Suppress it, and it just finds new forms.

The Modern Contradiction: The Shape-Shifting Tribe

Where this gets most twisted is how the modern world polices which tribes are allowed to exist. Some groups are free to organise, gatekeep, and protect each other, framing it as “identity” or “heritage” or “historical trauma.” Meanwhile, others — often majorities or rootless individuals — are told: “Dissolve your identity. Atomise yourself. Be universal.” Yet they are expected to protect everyone else’s fortress.

Some tribes are based on blood (the most natural — the extended family). Some are built on ideology or religion (more intellectual in nature). And some are a bizarre hybrid. There are people, for example, who can be entirely secular — rejecting any concept of God — with minimal genetic ties to “the tribe,” not even living in the traditional homeland, yet still claim protected tribal status. Why do they do this? Because consciously or unconsciously, it unlocks a special moral shield, recognised in many jurisdictions as an “ethno-religious” identity: religious when convenient, ethnic when useful, cultural when necessary. It possesses a shape-shifting resilience that lets it claim the benefits of both tribe and individualism in the same breath. One can be wealthy, powerful, living in luxury in a distant country, rejecting ancient beliefs — yet still favour the tribe by claiming protected victim status, wrapped in just the right language to disarm anyone who questions its consequences.

At the same time, others (usually the “keep-silent majority”) are told that any attempt to rebuild their own identity is primitive or dangerous. Try flying certain national flags, for example, in parts of your own country — never mind reviving an identity rooted in ancient heritage. You are told you must be a “good universalist” — yet you must fight for everyone else’s tribe.

But watch what happens next: you will see, in the coming years, a quiet revival of traditional churches in some countries — even among those who do not truly believe in God — because the ancient rituals and community offer a fortress that secular atomisation does not. Influencers will push this harder too: some will embrace a militant return to older, more orthodox forms — anything that feels like a shield. Alongside that, you will see cultural revivals of particular national identities.

The point is simple: people who are told they may not have a tribe will find one anyway. When the pressure comes, they always do.

“You’re Just a Hater” — The Moral Duct Tape

There is a resentment that does not come from “irrational hate.” It is a raw, evolutionary reaction. The primal mind says:

“Wait — you have a tribe with walls, cohesion, and protection. I have none. You use identity for power. I’m told not to. This is not fair.”

They are not wrong.

Humans are status-sensitive animals. We can tolerate differences in wealth, talent, and luck to some extent, but we do not forgive unfair rigging of the survival game. When people sense that, they simmer. If you forbid them from naming it, they rage inwardly. If you shame them for noticing, they start to suspect they live among liars. And sometimes — perhaps more often than not — they are not wrong.

The system’s defence is always the same: “You’re just a hater. You’re irrational.” But that is moral duct tape over a cracked hull. It silences the conversation but does not fix the leak. You cannot scold people out of the drive for kin, loyalty, and fairness. If you do not give them a healthy “us,” they will find an unhealthy one.

Hidden Tribes and Zombie Universalism

The result is the worst of both worlds: a society that preaches post-tribal universalism, but is still ruled by hidden, resilient tribes that play by older, more brutal rules. Ancient kin networks, cartels, ethnic lobbies, or diaspora cabals keep outcompeting sincere universalists again and again. In a liberal democracy, they outcompete in many ways: block voting, big-donor lobbying to bend laws, social networking that favours the ingroup. It’s all legal — after all, they helped make the laws, and often run the institutions that interpret them. It’s called democracy — but it is still tribal. Anyone who is denied a competing tribe, or lives under a system that protects one tribe more than another, is eventually outmatched.

The fortress is often real — and so is the naive neighbour who tells himself it isn’t.

When that mismatch becomes too obvious to ignore, people turn to conspiracies (sometimes real) or scapegoats. They suspect — correctly — that something is rigged. And when their attempt to build a tribe of their own is shamed and blocked, the next version that emerges is usually angry, reckless, or vengeful.

History shows what happens next: backlash. Identity comes roaring back, often in its ugliest form — scapegoating the visible “protected” tribes for advantages, real or imagined. We see this pattern repeat century after century: the cycle resets when people realise they have no fortress, while others do. The blood comes later.

This is not an excuse for violence. It is a warning about how evolution works. If you pretend the tribal brain is gone, you guarantee that it returns in its most toxic form.

So What Are the Honest Paths Out?

If we truly want to break this pattern — if we want to outcompete the ancient survival machine with genuine enlightenment — then we have to stop lying. There are at least three coherent options that I can see, as I write this:

1) Rebuild the Tribes — and Be Honest About the Risk

Everyone gets to organise openly by blood, culture, faith. No more moral games: your tribe is your fortress. Rivalry is real, negotiation is honest, and so is the risk of conflict.

Upside: Cohesion, clarity, less hypocrisy. Trust is high inside the tribe.

Downside: Competition is constant. Minorities can be crushed. When food or money runs low, ancient grudges come back. The intertribal world is the ancient world — only now with nukes and drones.

2) Try to Dissolve Tribalism — Raise the Human Mind Above It

Teach that all bloodlines, sects, and chosen identities are illusions. The only meaningful identity is the individual under equal law.

Upside: The pure enlightenment dream — universal dignity.

Downside: Human nature resists. Strong tribes that refuse to dissolve will always outcompete the atomised. Enforcing post-tribal moral conformity requires surveillance and soft totalitarianism. The rootless masses drift, hollow and easily broken.

3) Let Tribes Exist — But Keep the Playing Field Truly Level

The balanced path: you can be tribal or not, but no tribe gets special protection. Victim status is not currency. The law applies equally to every individual, no matter which flag they fly.

Upside: Allows healthy kinship bonds but punishes the worst abuse of identity as a power tool. It fosters honesty and might create the conditions for truly free markets and robust trust.

Downside: Takes maturity and vigilance. Strong tribes will still outperform disorganised individuals. But if everyone is compelled to stay honest because there are no special protections or censorship, perhaps an equilibrium will emerge where reasonable tribes can coexist, even in different geographic regions.

The Tribe Is Forever — Unless You Outcompete It

So which will it be? Because this is the choice every generation must face:

Will we admit that tribal logic never went away — and build honest rules to contain it?

Will we lie about it, shame people for seeing it, and let the backlash grow underground?

Or will we finally work to make universal dignity strong enough to actually outcompete the fortress mind?

The truth is simple:

Humans will not protect other people’s tribes forever if they believe they have none of their own. If you deny them a healthy “us,” they will build a toxic one. And if you moralise that instinct away without addressing why it exists, you are just waiting for the cycle of resentment to come back with sharper teeth.

