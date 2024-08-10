Just washing fruit and vegetables will not get rid of toxic pesticides:

Food safety is vital to human health, necessitating the development of non-destructive, convenient, and highly sensitive methods for detecting harmful substances… the distribution of pesticides in the apple peel and pulp layers is visualized through Raman imaging, confirming that the pesticides penetrate the peel layer into the pulp layer (∼30 μm depth). Thus, the risk of pesticide ingestion from fruits cannot be avoided by simple washing other than peeling.

Notably, individual cleaning processes and the permeability of pesticides may result in pesticides being present in areas other than the surface of the fruit…the pesticides penetrated the pulp layer and that traditional fruit-cleaning operations cannot wholly remove pesticides…Considering that the pulp layer lost during peeling was much larger than 30 μm, which was confirmed by ultra depth of-field microscopy (Figure 4h), we believe that the peeling operation can effectively avoid the hazards of pesticides in the fruit’s epidermis and near-epidermal pulp, thereby reducing the probability of ingesting pesticides.

Unfortunately, a lot of the goodness of fruits and vegetables is found in the skin:

Apples : The skin of apples contains a significant amount of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants such as quercetin, which can help reduce inflammation and support heart health. Red apple skins are particularly high in anthocyanins.

Potatoes : Potato skins are rich in fiber, potassium, and iron. Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while iron is crucial for blood production.

Cucumbers : Cucumber skins are a good source of fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting and bone health.

Carrots : The skin of carrots contains beta-carotene, fiber, and antioxidants. Beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A in the body, which is important for vision and immune function.

Eggplants : The purple skin of eggplants is rich in nasunin, a potent antioxidant that may help protect brain cell membranes from damage.

Grapes : Grape skins are known for resveratrol, a type of antioxidant that has been linked to heart health and reduced inflammation.

Pears : Pear skins are high in fiber and antioxidants. The fiber helps with digestion and may aid in weight management.

Tomatoes : The skin of tomatoes contains a high concentration of lycopene, an antioxidant linked to reduced risks of heart disease and cancer.

Zucchini : The skin of zucchini includes beta-carotene, antioxidants, and fiber, which are important for skin health, eye health, and digestion.

Blueberries : The skin of blueberries is packed with antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. They also help improve heart health and can aid in managing diabetes.

Plums : Plum skins are a good source of vitamin C and contain unique antioxidants called chlorogenic acid, which may help lower anxiety and protect against chronic diseases.

Peaches : The skin of peaches contains a high concentration of antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins A and C, which are essential for healthy skin, immune function, and overall health.

Cherries : Cherry skins are rich in anthocyanins, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and may help prevent several chronic conditions, including heart disease.

Red apples : Red apple skins are particularly high in anthocyanins (especially in red varieties). These antioxidants are beneficial for heart health and reducing inflammation.

Pomegranates : The skin of pomegranates (though not typically eaten) contains high levels of antioxidants, including tannins and flavonoids, which are believed to offer heart health benefits and anti-inflammatory effects.

Mangoes : Mango skins contain compounds such as mangiferin, which has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and tumor-preventing properties. Note that some people might be sensitive to the compound urushiol in mango skins.

Sweet potatoes : The skin of sweet potatoes is rich in beta-carotene and potassium. Beta-carotene is vital for eye health and immune function, while potassium helps control blood pressure.

Bell peppers: The skins of bell peppers, especially the brightly colored red, yellow, and orange varieties, are high in vitamins C and A, both of which are powerful antioxidants

In the past, I’ve encouraged my readers to try and grow their own fruit and vegetables in order to save money. It seems to me that avoiding pesticides is another really good reason to investigate home grown produce.

