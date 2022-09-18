Share this postYale Epidemiology Professor Harvey Risch on Hydroxychloroquine: Hundreds of Thousands Could Have Been Saved...but Big Pharma Wanted to Sell Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYale Epidemiology Professor Harvey Risch on Hydroxychloroquine: Hundreds of Thousands Could Have Been Saved...but Big Pharma Wanted to Sell VaccinesNew Interview Summarises the Sickening SituationMathew AldredSep 18, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postYale Epidemiology Professor Harvey Risch on Hydroxychloroquine: Hundreds of Thousands Could Have Been Saved...but Big Pharma Wanted to Sell Vaccinesmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in