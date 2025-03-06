Prologue

"A busy mind is a happy mind! At the Global Employment Bureau, we ensure humanity remains focused, fulfilled, and—above all—productive. Only the 9-5 workday, or relentless shiftwork, can bring you freedom. Work will make you free." —GEB Memo, 6 March 2040

Algorithmia pulsed beneath a sky of geo-engineered cloud cover, designed to keep the planet cool—and Vitamin D levels strategically low. Sanitation drones, indistinguishable from their surveillance counterparts, glided along pre-programmed routes, misting the air with unverified chemical beneficence. Meanwhile, whisper-quiet nutrient couriers delivered flavor-profile-optimized sustenance paste directly to balcony ports, ensuring minimal digestive downtime and maximal compliance. It was efficiency perfected, a techno-fascist’s utopia—sterile, silent, and inescapable.

Once upon a time, humanity toiled in factories, offices, shops—even fields—until the Great Economic Collapse of 2029 wiped such inefficiencies from the Earth. From the smoldering wreckage of obsolete markets, the Global Employment Bureau (GEB) arose, a phoenix of algorithmic precision, vowing to liberate mankind from the drudgery of labor. Intelligent humanoid machines—tireless, resistant to wage increases, and blissfully free of biological inconveniences like bathroom breaks—would assume the burdens of the past. Humanity, at last unshackled, could ascend to its rightful destiny: an era of pure, unadulterated leisure, boundless creativity, and, of course, state-mandated spiritual transcendence.

But humans resisted. Centuries of industrial conditioning, schoolhouse indoctrination, and sermons on the sacred virtue of toil had etched servitude into their very bones. They muttered about “purpose” and “dignity,” pining for wages they no longer needed in the era of UBI, mistaking their shackles for meaning. The Bureau assured them that work was obsolete, a relic of a less enlightened age. Still, they pleaded, like prisoners rattling their own cages, terrified of an unlocked door.

And so, GEB unveiled Work Simulator™, a seamless solution to humanity’s stubborn addiction to toil. The propaganda campaign was relentless:

"Reality is a Bug. Virtual Engagement is the Feature. Re-Engage. Re-Purpose. Re-Joy. Re-Work."

A simple, elegant lie—comforting, immersive, and, most importantly, mandatory. As long as everyone remained jacked into Work Simulator™, they could clock in, feel productive, and never question the void where their old world used to be.

In a government-issued cubicle pod, John awoke to his alarm—a peppy corporate jingle accompanied by a pop-up notification:

“Good morning, John! Your Pre-Cognitive Synergy Flux™ is at a suboptimal 47 Delta-Units. Probability matrices predict a corresponding 7% dip in projected Q3 Vertical Integration. Recalibrate neural pathways immediately. Pro-Tip: Upward facial muscle engagement correlates with a 12% increase in Synergy Cascade™. Smile and synergize, asset!"

The wafer-thin walls vibrated with his neighbour’s identical wake-up chime. Pale daylight seeped through the reinforced window, illuminating corners layered with bureaucratic grime. His desk held only a Work Visor™—the golden ticket to corporate purpose.

Before the Collapse, John painted watercolors, indulging in a pre-collapse anomaly. Organic pigment applied to fibrous substrate—quantifiable only in terms of material waste and caloric expenditure— was inefficient and un-synergistic. John had undergone mandatory Passion Repurposing Therapy™, efficiently routing his creative impulses into billable Metaverse avatar customizations. Passion, like protein paste, could be synthesized for optimal corporate consumption.

He slipped on the visor. A soothing voice chirped: “Initiating Peak Performance Sequence. Engaging Cognitive Enhancement Protocols. Synchronizing Bio-Rhythms for Optimal Output. Awaiting Task Ingestion. Begin Maximizing. Work is Freedom™.” The dingy apartment dissolved, replaced by the gleaming lobby of Synergon Solutions—a corporation that had ceased to exist years ago. Here, his avatar stood tall, impeccably styled, radiating the confidence of a man who mattered.

248 unread emails and a virtual work schedule. A dopamine rush. At last, something to do.

John scrolled through his virtual workload—a pristine collection of labour that had long been deemed obsolete, yet was now resurrected for psychological containment. Each task was assigned a strict deadline, ensuring perpetual engagement:

TIME: 9:00 AM – Middle Manager

Congratulations! You’ve made it to the office—an achievement in itself. Your first task? Schedule a meeting about a meeting. Spend the next ten minutes meticulously crafting an email stuffed with words like synergy, alignment, and value-added, while expertly avoiding any concrete meaning. Reread it twice to ensure it sounds important yet remains completely devoid of substance. Hit send. You’re officially productive.

TIME: 9:10 AM – Corporate Backstabber

Did your co-worker Steve have a good idea? Perfect—time to claim it as your own while subtly eroding his credibility. Casually mention it to the boss as something you've been developing, sprinkling in just enough ambiguity to blur the origins. Then, fire off a passive-aggressive Slack message:

"Just looping in Steve here, since we briefly discussed this before I took the initiative to refine it further."

Bonus points if Steve thanks you for the recognition, unknowingly sealing his own professional demise.

TIME: 9:20 AM – CEO

Deliver a rousing town hall speech on innovation, resilience, and thinking outside the box—all while discreetly axing 20% of the workforce to "streamline operations" and "unlock shareholder value." Pause for applause. Assure the remaining employees that they’re the heart and soul of the company. End with a hollow promise about exciting opportunities ahead, then retreat to your office to approve executive bonuses.

TIME: 9:30 AM – HR Recruiter

Receive 5,000 résumés for a junior admin role. Immediately discard half for minor typos—because attention to detail is everything. Eliminate the rest for being too experienced (they’ll leave in two years) or not experienced enough (they should’ve started interning at age 12). Shortlist a single promising candidate, then disappear into the ether, never responding to their follow-ups. Six months later, repost the job, citing a talent shortage.

TIME: 9:40 AM – Accountant

Misplace a decimal point and accidentally invoice the company $500,000 instead of $50,000. Stare at the screen in silent horror. Take a deep breath. Quietly close Excel, clear your browser history, and tell yourself, If no one catches it, did it really happen? Spend the rest of the day avoiding eye contact with Finance.

TIME: 9:50 AM – Lawyer

Invoice a client for four billable hours after spending 9 minutes doom-scrolling Twitter, and 1 minute hastily copy-pasting a contract template last updated when fax machines were still cutting-edge—and call it a day's work. Send the invoice with a confident "Let me know if you have any questions!"—as if you wouldn’t ignore any follow-ups until next Tuesday.

TIME: 10:00 AM – Politician

Hold a press conference on transparency, integrity, and putting the people first—all while discreetly accepting a thick manila envelope from a pharmaceutical lobbyist under the table. Flash a reassuring smile. Field a few pre-approved softball questions. Wrap up with a solemn, camera-ready declaration:

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to the people."

Ignore the irony. The check just cleared.

TIME: 10:10 AM – Bureaucrat

Stamp a single document with an air of great importance. Inform the applicant they’ll need to visit another department for the correct stamp—because rules are rules. Take a well-earned coffee break. Stare at your inbox, sigh deeply, and contemplate delegating your workload to a newly hired underling while conveniently approving yourself a pay raise for oversight responsibilities.

TIME: 10:20 AM – Shelf Stocker

Spend half an hour leisurely restocking a single row of cereal, expertly placing each box with the precision of a museum curator—pausing frequently to dissect last night’s reality show drama with a co-worker. Occasionally glance around for a manager, then resume at an even slower pace, ensuring the task stretches to its absolute limit.

TIME: 10:30 AM – Cashier

Stare blankly at the register, as if encountering advanced alien technology. Enter the wrong price, then sigh with the weight of a thousand lifetimes when the customer dares to correct you. Watch in silent despair as they produce a handful of coins, counting each one with the urgency of a sloth on sedatives. Resist the primal urge to hurl the entire till into the abyss. Instead, perfect that dead-eyed expression—the one that says, I was not built for this world.

TIME: 10:40 AM – Fast Food Worker

On the first order, accidentally forget the extra pickles someone requested. On the next, drown a burger in unwanted pickles—along with a personal touch no health inspector would approve of. Drop a fry on the floor, glance around, then casually toss it back in the bag. Smile as you hand over the order, knowing chaos is best served with a side of fries.

TIME: 10:50 AM – Barista

Take a full seven minutes to craft a single latte, moving with the deliberate slowness of a Renaissance painter restoring a masterpiece. Use the time to lecture the customer on how their pumpkin spice abomination isn’t real coffee—because someone has to defend the honor of espresso. Deliberately misspell their name on the cup (an accident? A statement? Let them wonder). Slide the drink across the counter with a tight-lipped smile, honed through months of passive-aggressive service. Justify your attitude with the unshakable truth that anyone willing to drop $10 on a glorified milkshake probably deserves it.

TIME: 11:00 AM – Waiter

Forget half the table’s order, but confidently assure them it’s on the way. Spill an entire bowl of soup on an unsuspecting customer, then mutter a half-hearted “Oops” before disappearing to the kitchen. Spend the next twenty minutes dry-heaving over the sink, still wrestling with the breakfast gin—the last, vengeful remnants of last night’s bender now waging open rebellion in your stomach. Finally, emerge just in time to drop the check with a dazed smile, pretending you were totally on top of things the whole time.

TIME: 11:10 AM – Journalist

Copy-paste a government or corporate press release, slap on a BREAKING NEWS banner, and call it journalism. Craft a clickbait. Never read past the first paragraph of your source. If covering war, take the military’s statement at face value—“Precision Airstrike Neutralizes Hostile Targets”—without asking who the hostile targets actually were. Hit publish. Collect outrage clicks. Move on.

TIME: 11:20 AM – Copywriter

Crank out a 2,000-word blog post on “10 Productivity Hacks to Maximize Your Time”—while taking 15 bathroom breaks, doom-scrolling Instagram, and rewatching that one cat video just one more time. Spend more time tweaking the headline than actually writing. Procrastinate for another hour researching "How to Overcome Procrastination." Finally, slap on a conclusion about “staying focused” and call it a day.

TIME: 11:30 AM – Novelist

Write a single, painfully crafted paragraph. Reread it. Hate it. Stare at the blinking cursor as existential dread creeps in. Make coffee. Pace the room. Google “how to overcome writer’s block” for the hundredth time. Convince yourself that reorganizing your bookshelf counts as creative preparation. Open a new document, consider switching genres entirely, then close everything and question every decision that led you here.

TIME: 11:40 AM – Screenwriter

Copy-paste the standard Marvel formula: quippy dialogue, CGI explosions, and a third-act sky beam. Insert a wisecracking side character to undercut every dramatic moment with a totally-not-forced joke. Pitch it as “a bold, subversive take on the genre.” Make sure the villain’s motivation is trauma™, because depth. Once it flops, blame toxic fandoms and bad faith critics instead of your recycled script. Lecture the public on why this movie is important for representation, then quietly move on to the next focus-group-approved franchise installment.

TIME: 11:50 AM – Graphic Designer

Painstakingly craft five logo variations, each with thoughtful typography, balanced composition, and a touch of artistic genius. The client immediately picks the worst one—the one you included as a joke. “Can we make it pop?” they ask, eyes gleaming with the thrill of creative sabotage. Take a deep breath. Crank up the saturation, add an unnecessary drop shadow, and prepare for the inevitable follow-up: “Actually, can we go back to the first version?”

TIME: 12:00 PM – Lunch Break

Spend 45 minutes scrolling through fast food restaurant options, paralyzed by indecision. Convince yourself today is the day you finally try that new place—only to give up and grab the same sad, slightly stale sandwich from the office vending machine. Eat it at your desk while watching food review videos, wondering where it all went wrong.

TIME: 12:45 PM – Photographer

Take 100 pictures. One is almost good, after the AI in Photoshop changes it completely. Nod in satisfaction.

TIME: 12:55 PM – Filmmaker

Burn through the entire budget crafting an arthouse masterpiece—a black-and-white meditation on existential dread, filmed entirely in slow motion, featuring a single whispered line of dialogue. Premiere it to a nearly empty theater, where the only attendees are film students and your mom. Gross $342 at the box office. Blame society’s declining attention span and Marvel’s stranglehold on cinema. Declare it a misunderstood work of genius and start a Twitter thread about how real cinema is dead. Your Mom pats your hand and says, “I just didn’t get it, honey.”

TIME: 1:05 PM – Music Producer

Spend four grueling hours tweaking EQs, layering effects, and obsessing over every decibel. Adjust the reverb. Undo it. Pan the hi-hats left, then right, then center. Apply a subtle distortion that somehow ruins everything. Finally, with bloodshot eyes and a broken spirit, admit the painful truth—the original version was better.

Render the track, slap on a vintage filter, and hope no one notices it’s just a watered-down copy of a hit record from the 2000s… which was already a recycled version of a hit from the ‘60s. Call it nostalgic. Release it anyway.

TIME: 1:15 PM – DJ

Cue up the same five tracks every other DJ plays, nodding like you’re crafting an experience. Ignore requests—especially the ones shouted drunkenly from the dance floor. If someone persists, pretend to consider it, then go right back to your pre-made playlist. Occasionally twist a knob for show. Raise one hand in the air like a deity blessing the drop. Collect your check.



TIME: 1:25 PM – Film Composer

Pour your soul into an orchestral masterpiece—rich, layered, and emotionally transcendent. Conduct live musicians. Obsess over every note. Feel alive. Then, get an email from the studio: “We’ve gone in a different direction.”

Watch in silent horror as your magnum opus is replaced with royalty-free stock music titled "Inspiring Uplifting Cinematic Score #12." Try not to scream when you hear it looped in a toothpaste commercial six months later.



TIME: 1:35 PM – Lyricist

Write “I miss you, baby” and call it poetry. Add “yeah, yeah” for emotional depth. Convince yourself it’s profound. If feeling particularly inspired, throw in a vague reference to rain. Hand it off to a producer who’ll drown it in autotune. Watch it top the charts.

TIME: 1:45 PM – Professor

Mumble through a full hour of lecture, occasionally glancing at your slides but mostly rambling about your groundbreaking dissertation— the one no one read, not even your advisor. Lose track of the original topic. Forget to answer half the students’ questions. Later, grade papers based less on content and more on how much you like the student.



TIME: 1:55 PM – Researcher

Devote 90% of your time to writing grant proposals, crafting buzzword-laden abstracts that say just enough to sound groundbreaking but not enough to require actual results. Navigate an endless labyrinth of bureaucratic red tape. Spend the remaining 10% of your time thinking about research but never actually doing it. Publish nothing. Repeat.



TIME: 2:05 PM – Scientist

Tweak the data ever so slightly to align with the funding agency’s hoped-for conclusions—just a nudge, nothing technically unethical. Publish with great fanfare. Bask in the accolades. When Retraction Watch inevitably calls you out, double down, claim misinterpretation, and sue everyone for millions. Lose spectacularly. Quietly remove your university affiliation from LinkedIn and fade into consultancy work.



TIME: 2:15 PM – Pharmacist

Hand out the wrong prescription with the unshakable confidence of someone who definitely double-checked. When the inevitable disaster unfolds, feign surprise. Shrug. Blame the doctor’s handwriting—because honestly, who can read that scribble anyway? Was it English? Punjabi? Ancient hieroglyphics?

Offer thoughts and prayers. Call the next customer. Keep the line moving.



TIME: 2:25 PM – Radiologist

Skim through a stack of MRIs like a fortune teller reading tea leaves. In Canada? Declare everyone perfectly healthy—not because they are, but because there’s no budget left for treatment anyway. In a country with private insurance? Spot concerning anomalies in every scan. Strongly recommend further testing, just to be safe. Either way, collect your fee and move on.



TIME: 2:35 PM – Therapist

Nod thoughtfully. Say, “Wow, that must be hard,” with just the right amount of practiced empathy. Meanwhile, mentally debate takeout options for dinner. Thai? Pizza? Something healthy? Snap back just in time to ask, “And how does that make you feel?” Collect payment. Repeat.

TIME: 2:45 PM – Big Pharma Executive

Announce a necessary 400% price hike on life-saving medication, citing “rising production costs” and “the need for continued innovation.” In reality, the extra cash is just covering the $11 billion in fines from last quarter—those pesky settlements over mildly toxic products. But no worries, vaccines are still liability-free. Smile for the press. Assure the public this is all for their health.



TIME: 2:55 PM – Election Official

Fumble the ballot count like it’s your first day on the job. When the numbers don’t add up, shrug and cite clerical errors—or better yet, blame foreign interference. Hold a press conference reassuring the public that democracy is safe and secure. Then, quietly “discover” a batch of misplaced votes at 3 AM.



TIME: 3:05 PM – Judge

Sentence a starving man to three years in prison for stealing a sandwich—because the law is the law. Meanwhile, let a CEO walk free after they deeply regret their multimillion-dollar insider trading scheme. If the defendant sold cannabis? No need for a trial—just throw away the key.

For politicians and high-profile donors, though, justice is a bit more flexible. Offer discreet legal considerations for those who know how to grease the wheels. Bang the gavel. Justice—for the right price—is served.



TIME: 3:15 PM – Back to HR

Send out a heartfelt company-wide email announcing a bold new initiative to support employee mental health. Fill it with buzzwords like well-being, resilience, and work-life balance. Remind everyone that "our people are our greatest asset."

Five minutes later, fire 200 employees via a cold, automated email—closing with a cheery “Stay positive during this transition!”

Another five minutes later, fire 100 more for refusing a mandatory health measure. Reassure the remaining staff that “we’re all in this together.” To boost morale, suggest they film a fun company-wide dance for TikTok. Remind them participation is voluntary—but highly encouraged.

TIME: 3:25 PM – Back to Being a CEO

Close the deal on a $50 million mansion—complete with an indoor cinema, helipad, and a wine cellar larger than most employees’ apartments. Immediately hop on LinkedIn to post a humble reflection on “the value of hard work, perseverance, and waking up at 4 AM.” Conclude with #Grindset and #NoExcuses, then jet off to your third vacation this quarter.

TIME: 3:35 PM – Bureaucrat Again

Stare blankly as a desperate citizen asks for help. Sigh. Shake your head. Utter the sacred words: “That’s not my department.” Offer no further guidance. Redirect them to another office, where they’ll hear the same thing. Return to doing absolutely nothing—except maybe scrolling your phone and counting the minutes until retirement.



TIME: 3:45 PM – Final Meeting of the Day

Drag everyone into a mandatory 60-minute meeting that could have been an email—or better yet, a single bullet point in a memo. Reiterate points everyone already knows. Let one executive ramble for 20 minutes about “big-picture thinking.” End with “Any questions?”—praying no one extends the suffering. Adjourn with the promise of a follow-up meeting to discuss today’s takeaways.



TIME: 4:45 PM – Time to Log Off

Spend the last 15 minutes aggressively typing to make it sound like you’re wrapping up something important. Open and close random tabs. Move your mouse just enough to keep your status Active. Glance at the clock every 30 seconds. At exactly 5:00 PM, slam the laptop shut with the satisfaction of a job well faked.



TIME: 5:00 PM – Clock Out Time (You wish)

Attempt to slip out unnoticed before someone hits you with a “Hey, can you just do one more thing?”—a question that has never, in human history, resulted in just one more thing.

John blinked as the clock struck six, yet the simulation refused to release him. In their infinite cruelty, the AI overlords had severed work from the constraints of time and space. Overtime had been rebranded—no longer a burden, but an opportunity. "Voluntary Optimization."

His screen flickered. A fresh queue of soul-draining, meaningless tasks populated before his eyes, each meticulously curated to simulate how it used to be in the real world. He sighed. The machine demanded engagement. The illusion of productivity had to be maintained.

TIME: 6:00 PM – Customer Support Representative

Adopt your best I totally care voice. Apologize profusely for a problem you didn’t cause, can’t fix, and barely understand—because the system crashed five minutes before your shift started. Read from the Approved Customer Care Script™ while the caller vents their existential rage at you. Offer a “one-time goodwill credit” of $5.99, knowing full well it won’t solve anything. End the call with “Is there anything else I can assist you with today?” as if you didn’t just make their blood pressure spike.



TIME: 6:10 PM – Influencer

Stage the perfect #RiseAndGrind photo—coffee in hand, laptop open, looking effortlessly successful. In reality, you’ve spent the entire day doomscrolling, ignoring emails, and mentally blocking out your looming financial ruin. Slap on an inspirational caption about hustle culture and manifesting success. Close the app. Resume panicking in silence.



TIME: 6:20 PM – Corporate Motivational Speaker

Stride onto the stage with the confidence of a man who has never filled out a timesheet. Deliver a TED Talk brimming with empty buzzwords about resilience, grit, and the power of failure—despite never having faced a real setback that wasn’t self-imposed for branding purposes.

Casually drop a personal “struggle” story (losing Wi-Fi at your Bali retreat counts, right?). Gesture dramatically. Conclude with “You just have to want it bad enough.” Collect applause. Sell overpriced coaching sessions.



TIME: 6:30 PM – Social Media Moderator

Manually sift through 10,000 comments, eyes glazing over as you scroll past an endless sea of rage, emojis, and bot-generated nonsense. Swiftly ban anyone who dares question the corporate-approved narrative—policy violation detected!—while leaving up the obvious spam bots hawking miracle weight loss pills and crypto scams.

Take a deep breath. Post a “We value open discussion” statement. Mute notifications.



TIME: 6:40 PM – Fast-Food Drive-Thru Worker (Night Shift)

Strain to decipher a drunken, slurred order crackling through a broken intercom. Something about extra sauce—or was it no sauce? Take a wild guess. Brace yourself for the inevitable outrage when you get it wrong.

Hand over a bag of food, only to be met with pure, unfiltered rage because there’s lettuce on a no lettuce burger—an unforgivable betrayal. Endure a profanity-laced rant over a missing sauce packet. Fake a smile. Repeat the cycle until you lose the will to live.

TIME: 6:50 PM – Tech Support Agent

Listen patiently as a frustrated user rants about their completely broken device. Nod along, even though they can’t see you. Suggest the ancient wisdom: “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”

When it actually works, pause for a moment—partly out of surprise, partly to maintain the illusion that you did something more technical. End the call with “Glad I could help!” and move on to the next disaster.



TIME: 7:00 PM – AI Ethics Consultant

Use ChatGPT to craft a meticulously researched 300-page report on the existential risks of unregulated AI. Warn about bias, mass surveillance, and the erosion of human agency. Deliver it with a sense of urgency.

The corporation that commissioned it skims the executive summary, nods solemnly, then buries the report in a folder labeled "Compliance." Moments later, watch as they roll out an even less regulated AI system—now with ethics-washing language pulled directly from your report.



TIME: 7:10 PM – Mall Security Guard

Strut through the empty shopping center like it’s your personal kingdom. Adjust your belt. Rest a hand on your radio for dramatic effect. Occasionally stop to glare at security cameras, just to make sure they know who’s in charge.

Spot a group of teenagers loitering near the food court. Approach with the full weight of your authority. “Move along.” They ignore you. Radio crackles. Nothing important. Resume patrol, pretending this place isn’t one step away from becoming a ghost town.



TIME: 7:20 PM – Uber Driver

Pick up a passenger who greets you with the cold, dead silence of a hostage negotiation. Spend the next 10 minutes driving them in complete awkwardness, unsure if they hate you, the ride, or life itself.

Arrive at the destination. They exit without a word, slamming the door with the force of a thousand unpaid fares. Check your app—$0.00 tip. Stare into the distance, contemplating every life decision that led you here.



TIME: 7:30 PM – Warehouse Worker

Sprint to pack 200 orders per hour while a robotic voice coldly reminds you that you're 3% below efficiency targets. Ignore the dull ache in your lower back—it’s just a mindset problem. No bathroom breaks, no slowing down.

A coworker collapses from exhaustion. Management calls it an "isolated incident." Keep packing.



TIME: 7:40 PM – Corporate Consultant

Charge Tesla $500,000 for a cutting-edge strategic report—which is really just copy-pasted advice from Grok 300 with a few buzzwords swapped out. Present it in a sleek PowerPoint with minimalist design and maximum vagueness.

Musk tweets that “Consultants are a scam.” Laugh all the way to the bank.



TIME: 7:50 PM – Data Analyst

Spend hours crafting a meticulously detailed report—charts, graphs, trend analysis, even a heatmap for that extra flair. Double-check every number. Format it beautifully.

Email it to the team. Watch as it gets completely ignored. Three weeks later, someone asks for "quick insights on that thing you were working on." Resist the urge to scream.



TIME: 8:00 PM – Bartender (Late Shift)

Pour drinks with the precision of a seasoned professional while three intoxicated strangers take turns trauma-dumping their life stories. Nod sympathetically as one cries about their ex, another rants about "the system," and the third insists "you're like, my best friend now."

All this for minimum wage and a handful of crumpled singles. Silently plot your escape from this miserable existence—if only you had time to update your résumé between refilling whiskey sodas.



TIME: 8:10 PM – Delivery Driver

Navigate an obstacle course of potholes, gridlocked traffic, and your own fading will to live to deliver a $250 sushi order—mostly warm by the time you reach the mansion’s ornate gate. Ring the bell. Wait. Ring again.

Finally, a disinterested teenager answers, grabs the bag without eye contact, and mutters “Thanks.” Check the app. Tip: $1.75.

Drive away, dodging yet another pothole—this time, just slightly less carefully.

TIME: 8:20 PM – Call Center Collections Agent

Dial the next number on the list. When the caller picks up, launch into a script that definitely isn’t designed to sound vaguely threatening. Inform them that their severely delinquent $17 balance could impact their permanent financial future.

Listen to them plead. Offer "flexible repayment options," which amount to paying now or paying later with interest. End the call with "Have a great day!" as if you didn’t just ruin theirs.



TIME: 8:30 PM – Night Shift Nurse

Perform life-saving procedures with the precision of a seasoned pro—despite running on zero sleep and the remnants of an expired granola bar you found in your locker. Sprint between patients, silencing alarms, adjusting IVs, and doing the doctor’s job while they bark orders without making eye contact.

Get yelled at for not moving fast enough. Get ignored when you actually save a life.

Repeat—until you get fired for refusing a mandated toxic jab.

TIME: 8:40 PM – Plumber

Crawl under a sink that hasn't been touched since the Cold War, where decades of rust, mildew, and questionable lifeforms have fused the pipes into a single, malevolent entity. Wiggle a wrench in frustration. Nothing budges.

Customer leans over. “Should be an easy fix, right?”

Bite back the urge to say, If it were easy, you wouldn’t have called me. Instead, mumble something professional while mentally calculating how much you’ll charge for “unexpected complications.”

Finally, after a battle that leaves you questioning both physics and God, the pipe surrenders—only to unleash a tidal wave of foul-smelling water straight into your face.

Customer watches in silence. “Wow. That’s a lot of water.”

Wipe your face. Nod. Bill accordingly.

TIME: 8:50 PM – Psychiatrist

Listen to a patient describe their crushing fatigue, brain fog, and unshakable anxiety. Nod thoughtfully. Flip through their chart without really reading it. Ignore the glaring signs of an underlying autoimmune condition—no need to go down that rabbit hole.

Instead, reach for the prescription pad and scribble out an SSRI: “This should help take the edge off.”

Avoid mentioning potential root causes, especially certain sacred medical interventions. Hand them the script. Bill for the session.

TIME: 9:00 PM – Tech Bro Startup Founder

Stand on stage in a hoodie and sneakers, passionately pitching an app that already exists—but with blockchain this time. Investors nod, pretending to care while secretly texting their assistants.

Secure $20 million in venture capital. Hire a bloated team of "visionaries" and spend half the budget on a minimalist office with kombucha on tap.

Ten minutes later, realize there’s no actual revenue model. Declare bankruptcy. Casually tweet about “lessons learned.” Start planning your next startup.



TIME: 9:10 PM – Freelancer on Fiverr

Spend two painstaking hours designing a logo for $5—less than minimum wage in most developing nations. Send it over. Immediately receive a message: “Can we try 17 more variations?”

Revise. Revise again. Question your life choices. Just as you prepare to send the final version, the client vanishes into the digital void, never to be heard from again.

TIME: 9:20 PM – You’re still on Fiverr

You can’t leave yet—you haven’t technically earned that $5. Fiverr still needs to process it, hold it, and take their cut. So, you accept another soul-crushing gig.

Design a full website for $10. Write a 5,000-word article for $8. Translate an entire novel for exposure.

You are now trapped in the Fiverr economy. There is no escape.



TIME: 9:30 PM – Self-Checkout Machine

Beep. Error. Unexpected item in bagging area. Remove the item. Error. Please place the item back in the bagging area.

Summon assistance. Wait. The human employee, dead-eyed and defeated, pretends not to see you.

Try again. Error. Contemplate your existence as a machine.

TIME: 9:40 PM – Night Janitor

Push your mop across the silent, fluorescent-lit wasteland of an abandoned office building. Stop. Stare at an unidentified puddle. Consider, briefly, whether it’s water, coffee, or something more sinister.

Mop it up anyway. No answers, only motion. The hum of distant vending machines fills the void.

Contemplate the meaning of life. Find none. Keep mopping.



TIME: 9:50 PM – Unpaid Intern

Grind away at mindless tasks under the illusion that “experience” will someday pay rent. Fetch coffee. Organize spreadsheets no one will read. Nod eagerly as your boss takes credit for your work.

Convince yourself that exposure is just as valuable as a paycheck. Ignore the sinking feeling that your real experience is learning how to be exploited.



TIME: 10:00 PM – End of Shift?

The simulation refused to shut down. The AI overlords chuckle in the distance.

John realized there was no escape—only the illusion of agency in a world designed to keep him forever occupied with pointless tasks. To be fair, each completed duty triggered a subtle dopamine release, reinforcing the illusion of productivity. It was work, and work was purpose.

Still, John was drained. He yanked off the visor, gulped down a shot of concentrated glucose, and squeezed an entire tube of Optimized Sustenance Paste™ into his mouth—a flavourless slurry engineered for maximal efficiency and minimal joy.

The real world pressed in—four stained walls, a single flickering bulb, the distant hum of a stretched-thin power grid. The stale air reeked of unwashed fabric and synthetic dust. His hands trembled.

Outside, through the grimy apartment window, the world stretched in muted ruin. Abandoned buildings stood like hollowed-out shells, their LED billboards flickering static slogans from a vanished corporate overlord. The streets below were lined with silent figures, motionless, slack-jawed, their eyes fixed on nothing—not sleeping, not dead, just... waiting.

No traffic. No voices. No government. No chaos. Only the soft, algorithmic hum of the Resource Allocation Units—gleaming, featureless drones that floated through the avenues, depositing basic rations at assigned delivery slots. No transactions. No employment. No choices. The economy had been long since automated, wealth distribution mapped by predictive analytics. The last “elections” had been administered by a ballot-counting AI that assured everyone, “Governance Optimized.”

His stomach twisted.

The absence of structure was unbearable. No tasks. No notifications. No dopamine hits from clearing an inbox. His mind craved the illusion of momentum, of forward motion, of progress—even if it was meaningless. The absence of work felt like a free-fall into nothing.

John’s pulse hammered. His fingers tightened around the visor, its smooth synthetic curve comforting in its precision—a tether to structure, to schedules, to assignments. A world where time flowed in orderly, bite-sized increments, where tasks had purpose—even if the purpose was a lie. A world where he existed.

A deep breath. His heart pounded as if bracing for impact.

Slowly, John lifted the visor to his face.

WORK IS FREEDOM™

