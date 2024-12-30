This “Wonder Woman” came on my radar during the Scamdemic:

Some time later:

The “Wonder Woman” star wrote that she wanted to share her story to encourage her followers to listen to their bodies and to spread awareness about the importance of taking action. “As we celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday of light and miracles, I reflect on the personal miracle I was granted. My daughter, Ori, is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within,” she wrote. “My wish is that we all find our light, experience our own miracles, and continue to advocate for our health and for one another.”

“…to encourage her followers (she’s a big Instagram influencer, apparently) to listen to their bodies and to spread awareness about the importance of taking action.”

I know an action the elites told us to take, which didn’t end well.

This multi-country analysis confirmed pre-established safety signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Other potential safety signals that require further investigation were identified.

Strange though this may seem to some, it’s important to take the right actions—not just any action—simply because people tell you to 'just trust us' or 'just trust The Science.' And maybe, just maybe, people shouldn’t put too much weight on the words of actors—because, after all, they are actors, the people who lie for money.

Of course, there could be a number of reasons that someone gets a brain blood clot. Stress doesn’t help. Stressing during a pregnancy really doesn’t help. I’m sure that Gadot must have stressed a lot about all the thousands of little kids dying in Gaza during her pregnancy:

…because that’s what IDF soldiers tend to do, right?

Gal Gadot has credited her service in the Israeli army with opening doors for her as an actress, including the lead in the 2017 Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman.

Gadot competed in the 2004 Miss Universe pageant as Miss Israel…Her combined modeling experience and two years of army service as a combat instructor, however, made her intriguing to casting agents.

In 2018 she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Israel, and the IDF in particular, loves their actors and models.

Instagram and all the products of Zuckerberg’s “Meta” Empire seem to be their thing, too, for some reason.

Of course, all the coffee-fuelled speculations above are just that. However, I humbly submit that Gadot’s carefully curated messaging reflects more than personal musings and corporate PR—it mirrors broader agendas, woven into the complex fabric of celebrity influence, corporate media interests, and geopolitical power plays.

Was Hollywood executing a double bluff by casting Gadot as a 'wicked witch-queen'?Or is Gadot simply a puppet of celebrity culture, following scripts—both literal and metaphorical—fed to her by powerful entities in Hollywood and geopolitical circles without awareness of the deeper implications?

"This is no ordinary apple. It’s a magic wishing apple. One bite, and all your dreams will come true."

“All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

…Then a soldier,

Full of strange oaths…

Seeking the bubble reputation

Even in the cannon's mouth.”

